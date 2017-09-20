Hollywood Celebrity Launches Investigation Committee to Investigate Russia

Rob Reiner ended up being even more insufferable than Meathead.

Now, the director-actor-activist-professional whiner is getting into bed with David Frum and Obama-era officials to work on the dead story of Russian interference during the 2016 election. Yes, I’m sorry to say, people still believe that Russia took the election for Trump. If you’ve got deja vu all over again from the time of Al Gore going nuts over George Bush “stealing” his election then you know we’re in for a ride. Luckily, this time we have the internet and more right wing news outlets than ever so we can push back against the narrative.

Reiner tweeted this pretentious image:

To understand the gravity of Russia's invasion of our democracy, today we launch Committee to Investigate Russia. https://t.co/sOArPWE7p9 — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2017

According to the website, the committee is a “nonprofit, non-partisan resource provided to help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy.” Non-profit is as laughable as non-partisan. Just because you have David Frum on board doesn’t make you non-partisan. Plus, he’s Canadian! His sister Linda is a Canadian Senator. But he went to Harvard and Yale so he’s clearly the smartest guy in the room, right? Darn those meddling Canadians.

Reiner has previously called the Trump administration “a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread,” so I’m really excited to see what this Committee gets itself into over the next few months. As for the Russian investigation… as a former writer under Breitbart, Hillary Clinton’s book called one of my article “Russian propaganda,” which was news to me. They’ll call anyone that has a better argument than them propaganda.

Back in July, Rob Reiner went a bit crazy on Twitter , stating:

“When Fox says that [Donald Trump] colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason”

In an interview after that, Reiner (he’s an actor, why do we have to listen to him again?) said that Trump is not fighting for democracy and is not fighting to “keep us safe,” saying that it’s a very scary time and that Trump is frightened of having his crimes exposed. He went on to say that, as an American, he has never felt so unsafe.

In the words of Archie Bunker, if you don’t like it, lump it.

I know when the show was first made, Archie was supposed to be the old school patriarch that we all laughed at for being stupid, but Caroll O’Connor’s character ended up being the real star of the show, representing the Americans that tuned in to watch and made All In The Family such a success.

Here’s the first time Michael meets with Archie and they have a talk about the Vietnam War back in 1971.