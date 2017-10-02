Legendary singer Tom Petty has passed away [VIDEO]

The hits just keep on coming today. I’m one of the biggest fans of Tom Petty out there. He just passed away at the age of 66 after a massive cardiac arrest last night. I have no words for how much I will miss his singing. He was a huge part of my life in the ’80s. Petty was found unconscious last night, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest according to law enforcement. He was in critical condition. EMTs rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and was put on life support. They took him off life support today and he was gone.

Petty was a giant in the rock industry and a pioneer in the field with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His first hit was in 1978 with “Breakdown.” Tom Petty just ended a big tour at the Hollywood Bowl last Monday. He had three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their 40th anniversary tour. The band wrote on their website that the tour included 53 shows in 24 states. The group put out numerous hits, including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Breakdown,” “Listen to Her Heart” and more. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I’ve included several videos so you can partake of his incredible talent. Between Vegas and Petty today… I just can’t.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have been performing over the last four decades. This was to be their last tour. They would keep making music, but life on the road was just getting to be too much. Petty, who released three solo albums and 13 albums with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, also took part in the 1980s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty was married twice and has two daughters. He also has a granddaughter that he loved very much. Petty, who grew up in Gainesville, FL, with an emotionally and physically abusive father, filed for bankruptcy in 1979 after legal disputes with his label and lost his house to arson in 1987. He split in 1996 from his first wife, Jane Benyo, after 22 years of marriage and succumbed to drugs and depression. The long hard years evidently took their toll.

There will never be another like him. He was a rock-n-roll icon. RIP Tom Petty… you will be greatly missed.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now