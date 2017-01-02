Rosie O’Donnell Launches VICIOUS Attack on Trump… She Has No Limit [VIDEO]

Rosie O’Donnell is a vicious, vile human being. I don’t approve of President-elect Trump calling her names in public… but then again, the woman is really, really asking for it. Trump and O’Donnell have been attacking each other for over ten years. Rosie stooped so low as to even smear Trump’s ten year-old son. She apologized to Melania, but the fact that she would do such a thing tells you all you need to know about Rosie O’Donnell. She’s not funny and she’s disgusting.

Rosie is now warning that America only has three weeks left to stop a mentally unstable Donald Trump from taking office. First off, he’s not mentally unstable, although Rosie O’Donnell herself may be. Second, he’s now President of the United States… just deal with it already and get over it. Rosie was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter and just this last week, urged Obama to go after Russia for interfering in the election. Russia uncovered some of the DNC’s dirty laundry, but they had nothing to do with the election itself. Liberals like Rosie just can’t accept that Clinton lost because she sucked. Truth hurts, Rosie.

From the Daily Mail:

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell called Donald Trump ‘mentally unstable’ in a tweet on Sunday and warned America that they are running out of time to stop him. ‘Donald Trump is mentally unstable,’ O’Donnell wrote on Twitter while sharing a link to a CNN article. O’Donnell, who constantly retweets quotes against the leadership of Trump, added that there are ‘less than 3 weeks to stop him America’. The article O’Donnell shared was about author Harry Hurt III, who wrote Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. Hurt told CNN that he was asked to leave the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after introducing himself to the president-elect, who was at the practice range on Friday. Hurt said Trump’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’ after he claimed in a Facebook post that he received a ‘tongue lashing from the President-elect’ on Saturday. O’Donnell’s recent comments on Twitter were in response to the incident between Hurt and Trump.

If Rosie O’Donnell thinks she can beat Donald Trump on Twitter, she’s even more delusional than I thought. He makes a blathering fool of her every single time. Anymore, he just ignores her. She is a loud-mouthed annoying nuisance. Rosie strikes me as a very bitter, mean and unhappy woman.

The author of a decades-old biography critical of Donald Trump says the President-elect asked him to leave a Trump-owned Florida golf course Friday, alleging his presence was “inappropriate.” Harry Hurt III, who penned “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” says he was preparing for a round at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach late last week and introduced himself to the billionaire Republican, who was on a practice range. Trump is right… now that he is the President-elect, it is inappropriate for someone like Hurt to just approach him without getting clearance. This guy sounds like a nut anyway if you ask me and of course the media is just lapping it up. O’Donnell used him as ammo on Twitter, but it didn’t work as usual.

Rosie needs to just shut it and go away. She’s just making a spectacle of herself and she’s not hurting Trump. She is however pissing off America in general.