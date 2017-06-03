WOW! Kathy Griffin Now Blaming Tucker Carlson For ‘Falling Out’ With Her Mom [VIDEO]

Wow, Kathy Griffin is beginning to give Hillary Clinton a run for her money in the ‘whiny’ department. During her fractured press conference with her attorney in tow, she blamed Tucker Carlson for her mom no longer talking to her. Yeah… I think that probably has something to do instead with the decapitated, bloody head mock-up of President Trump. Just a guess. She just can’t take responsibility for her vile actions. And she came off as totally unhinged.

Tucker Carlson was surprised that he had become the center of a Griffin family spat. Who knows if Griffin really meant that or not. She seems to confuse comedy with lying way too easily. She certainly doesn’t seem to have a moral or ethical compass anymore. She blamed this whole thing on Trump, who she claimed ‘broke her’. Honey, you did that all by your lonesome. Old white men and Fox News had nothing to do with your spectacular implosion. Griffin’s mom is 96 years-old and Kathy likes to portray her as a drunk. Nice… great respect for her mother there.

From The Daily Caller:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson unknowingly fell into the crosshairs of the Kathy Griffin debacle on Friday when she raised the issue of why she and her mom aren't speaking. CNN gave Griffin the axe this week after she posed with a bloody, decapitated President Trump. Granted, she was likely joking about Carlson — but who knows? "Fox News ain't got nothing on me," Griffin said. "My mother is not speaking to me because she's in love with Tucker Carlson." Carlson was dumfounded by Griffin's mom possibly being enamored of him. "Wow. I have too many mixed feelings," Carlson told The Mirror when pressed for comment. Although Griffin was straight-faced when she spoke of her mom being in love with Carlson, she may have been slipping into a comedy routine. Maggie Griffin, a steady element of her daughter's riffs, is a 96-year-old widow who lives in West Hollywood. Griffin often portrays her as a drunk who has a serious affinity for boxed wine. Maggie denied having a problem with alcohol and says she really only drinks two glasses of wine each day.

In the midst of tears and underboob jokes, Griffin swung drastically between crying and playing the victim of President Trump‘s bullying and declaring comedy war against him and his family. I hope that attorney she has at her side is a good one… I think she’ll need representation. Trump has the best attorneys in America on retainer. That’s a boxing match Griffin will lose big time. She’s already traumatized 11 year-old Barron Trump and enraged Melania Trump. This won’t end well for this erratic moonbat.

During her press conference, Griffin sometimes broke down weeping. She said she was so nervous that she might start making jokes. “I’m afraid I’m going to get that underboob sweat, she said. “That was not appropriate, right?” The only person who thought that was funny was her parasitic lawyer, who is laughing all the way to the bank over this. What an idiot. As of this morning more and more shows are cancelling Griffin’s appearances. I kind of doubt she’s laughing much over all this now.