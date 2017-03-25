Chelsea Clinton Blames “CLIMATE CHANGE” For Diabetes – Guess What Happened Next?

25 Mar, 2017
Chain of fools… just embarrassing. Chelsea Clinton in now buying into the ridiculous claim that climate change somehow causes diabetes. You know, every day I wake up and thank God that at least I am not Chelsea Clinton. Seriously. So is global warming now causing every illness? I also saw this week it causes obesity. Gee, I thought overeating and inactivity did that. Silly me.

The only thing ‘horrifying’ here is Chelsea’s gullibility and stupidity. Horrifying research… one degree Celsius increase could cause a bunch of people to get diabetes. Sure it does. Anything to keep from taking responsibility for yourself. Just blame it on climate change or conservatives or Donald Trump. Whatever.

From Allen West:

Liberals say a lot of nutty things and often repeat wackiness they hear from less than reliable sources. they never stop to think how goofy it’s going to make them sound later if what they parrot turns out to be false. To be fair, it happens on both sides of the aisle from time to time.

The only thing that matters in the moment is whether or not your words send the audience you’re speaking to into an absolute emotional frenzy, whipping them up to get on board the latest crusade.

Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea is the latest victim after repeating some ridiculousness about climate change being the cause of diabetes.

That in itself is embarrassing, but to make matters worse, she also got fact-checked mercilessly online.
via Twitchy:

So, the science is settled with Chelsea… minus facts, correlation, sample size, variables and observable results that is. As Twitchy aptly put it, “It could … but then again climate change could ALSO cause an increase in the number of monkeys flying out of your butt.” Chelsea Clinton has expertly turned herself into a walking punchline… a progressive joke. That takes talent. Good thing it doesn’t take personality or brains.

Anyone with two functioning brain cells out there knows this is bull crap on steroids. I shudder to think this person has aspirations of running for office. Remember, she just received a Lifetime Achievement award from Variety. For doing nothing but being a Clinton. Chelsea says she just meant we should look into it, that she was misunderstood. You mean we don’t get the word ‘horrifying’? Maybe we should just blame everything bad in our lives, including Democrats and communists, on global warming. I feel a trend coming on.

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton is an editor and writer for Right Wing News. She owns and blogs at NoisyRoom.net. She is a Constitutional Conservative and NoisyRoom focuses on political and national issues of interest to the American public. Terresa is the editor at Trevor Loudon's site, New Zeal - trevorloudon.com. She also does research at KeyWiki.org. You can email Terresa here. NoisyRoom can be found on Facebook and on Twitter.

