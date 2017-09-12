Climate Kooks Escalate Calls for Criminalizing Dissent

When Harvey struck, it ended a record run for the longest the USA has gone without a hurricane — just under 12 years. It is in a three-way tie for only the 17th most powerful storm to hit us since the 1850s. Unsurprisingly, people have been snickering at the predictable claim by liberals that finally getting a couple of hurricanes is proof of their discredited anthropogenic global warming theories. True to type, the climate commies are falling back on the favorite tactic of progressives — coercion:

Calls to punish global warming skepticism as a criminal offense have surged in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma… “Climate change denial should be a crime,” declared the Sept. 1 headline in the Outline. Mark Hertsgaard argued in a Sept. 7 article in the Nation, titled “Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us,” that “murder is murder” and “we should punish it as such.”

That would entail life sentences or even execution merely for practicing actual science — which requires skepticism — rather than dutifully endorsing politically motivated lies.

Brad Johnson, executive director of Climate Hawks Vote, posted last week on Twitter a set of “climate disaster response rules,” the third of which was to “put officials who reject science in jail.”

By “science,” he means the opposite of science. When any finding that deviates from liberal dogma has been criminalized, no science is possible.

There are more:

Anthony Watts, who runs the Watts Up With That blog, listed some of the threats to criminalize skeptics under the headline, “Hate on Display — climate activists go bonkers over #Irma and nonexistent climate connection.”

The displayed hate includes skeptic Marc Morano of Climate Depot being told, “You and your children should be burned in public.”

Yet again we see that there is no limit to the lunatic tyranny modern progressives will impose once they have the leverage.

Neither sane nor benevolent.

