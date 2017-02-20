De Blasio Threatens Wells Fargo Over Dakota Access Pipeline

Perhaps NY City mayor Bill de Blasio should shut down all the pipelines in his city. And stop using fossil fuels himself

(Daily Caller) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened Wells Fargo bank for its investment in the North Dakota Access Pipeline. In a February 17 letter to Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan, de Blasio said he wanted to “express my deep concern about your involvement, and the involvement of other banks, in financing the Dakota Access Pipeline,” noting his concern is partly based on being a Mayor of a “coastal city threatened by climate change.” De Blasio claimed the pipeline would violate “human and tribal rights of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation” and would have “negative environmental consequences” to the land and water of the area. “As someone with a leadership role in funds that are long-term investors in shares of your bank, I am profoundly troubled by the risks you are taking by involving your institution in this controversial project,” the liberal mayor of New York wrote. “Beyond the potential direct financial costs to the bank if Energy Transfer Partners is unable to repay the financing you have provided for the pipeline, I am apprehensive about the risks to your reputation.”

De Blasio goes on to note multiple times that he’s in charge of all the investments for NYC assets that pay for benefits for active and retired NYC employees. De Blasio is very upset that Trump may withhold funding due to NYC being a sanctuary city, but, de Blasio is refusing to back down, and has slammed Trump for these threats. Yet, here’s de Blasio threatening Wells Fargo, a private company for doing something he doesn’t like, something which is entirely within the law.

As for NYC being threatened by ‘climate change’, it’s a fallacy, and the city has much more things to worry about. But, hey, if Bill is so concerned, why doesn’t he block the use of all fossil fueled vehicles other than public transportation? Why doesn’t he show us the way and stop using his own limos? He can turn the AC up to 85 and the heat down to 58. Impose a carbon tax in the city. Obviously, he won’t do any of those things, because it would kill business and raise costs to his voters (beyond the already massive cost of living). Plus, he himself surely doesn’t want to be inconvenienced by practicing what he preaches.

