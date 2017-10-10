EPA Head Announces Doing Away With Clean Power Plan

This was a pledge of Donald Trump’s during the campaign, and we have heard that this was going to happen over the past few weeks. Now…

(CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday his agency’s plans to withdraw the Clean Power Plan, the sweeping Obama-era rule regulating greenhouse gas emissions. While speaking in Kentucky at an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Pruitt said he will sign the proposed rule repealing Obama’s plan Tuesday. “When you think about what that rule meant, it was about picking winners and losers. Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers,” he said at the event. “The past administration was using every bit of power and authority to use the EPA to pick winners and losers and how we generate electricity in this country. That’s wrong.” CNN obtained a copy of the leaked proposal to repeal the milestone Clean Power Plan, the outcome of President Donald Trump’s executive orders calling for the review of the plan and questions the legality of the original rule. “Under the interpretation proposed in this notice, the CPP exceeds the EPA’s statutory authority and would be repealed,” the proposal reads. “The EPA welcomes comment on the legal interpretation addressed in this proposed rulemaking.”

Obviously, those who were in favor of the Big Government energy sector controlling Clean Power Plan had a freakout, as seen further down in the story. Many of them are threatening lawsuits, including Excitable NY AG Eric Schneiderman.

As National Review notes

There were three good reasons to abandon the Clean Power Plan, and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt cited two of them in his decision, announced Monday, to rescind the cumbrous carbon dioxide rule. The first argument against the Clean Power Plan is cronyism….. The second argument Pruitt made is that CPP exceeds the EPA’s statutory authority under the Clean Air Act…… Which brings us to the third reason to repeal CPP, arguably the most significant one: The American people, through their elected representatives, have had many opportunities to limit carbon dioxide emissions in the hopes of mitigating climate change. Congress has considered the question and declined to do so. The duty of the EPA is to see to the enforcement of the law as enacted by the people’s representatives, not to frustrate their intent.

This is a continuation of rolling back the mission creep of federal agencies, particularly as it occurred under Obama. If Warmists do not like this, then they should try and win elections on the platform of increasing the size and power of government over citizens and private entities, enacting policies by executive fiat, and artificially increase the cost of energy and the cost of life by leaps and bounds on citizens.

