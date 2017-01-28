Good Grief: We Need To Keep Obamacare Because Of ‘Climate Change’

Yesterday, I featured a post (on my site and on Right Wing News) about members of the Cult Of Climastrology complaining that Trump’s wall would be Bad for Hotcoldwetdry. Dave Blount of Moonbattery had an interesting comment on the whole subject

You know the race card has finally run out of juice when desperate Dems are reduced to playing the climate card instead. Problem is, that is running out of juice too.

It looks like all the pro-Obamacare arguments are running out of juice, too

Climate change raises the stakes for affordable health care coverage <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Today, more than 100 million Americans depend on healthcare safety-net programs: Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). But that safety net could be shredded if Dr. Tom Price—Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services—has his way. Dr. Price has already introduced plans to dismantle the ACA and roll back Medicaid, which would take health insurance coverage away from 22 million Americans, 14 million of whom are low income. There are many reasons to oppose these plans, but one of the most important is also the most overlooked: climate change. As physicians, we see our patients suffering as the planet warms. A 2014 survey by the National Medical Association found that a majority of African-American physicians—who often serve low-income communities and communities of color—report that their patients are already impacted by climate change. Those impacts include injury from severe weather, respiratory issues from heat-related ozone air pollution, longer and stronger allergy seasons, insect-borne diseases such as the Zika virus, and mental health problems associated with dislocation and property loss from extreme weather events. Hispanics are especially likely to experience the negative health effects of climate change. Many of the country’s 56 million Hispanics live in coastal areas where sea-level rise and hurricane-driven floods threaten wellbeing through injury, property loss, and waterborne illness. Both African Americans and Hispanics are more likely to live in neighborhoods with higher air pollution levels, which are made worse by climate change. As a result, those communities endure higher rates of asthma, lung cancer and premature death.

The global temperature has literally gone up just a mere 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850. It’s barely budged since 1998. Can you really feel hundreds of a degree?

You can guess how the rest goes. Which caused many in the comments at The Hill to wonder if this was a joke, satire, or how they could publish this rubbish. It’s pure propaganda in attempting to protect Ocare, which is actually bad for minorities.

