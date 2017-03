Good News: The Carbon Footprint Of Crime Has Fallen!

From the “Who freaking cares about the carbon footprint of criminals?” department comes this inane study that only a fully invested warmist could give a rats posterior about. With statements like this: “to ignore these carbon emissions risks crime prevention strategies being unsustainable.” one wonders if the author of the study really understands that the real goal of crime prevention strategies is to reduce crime, not a carbon footprint or to be “sustainable”.

We now must include ‘climate change’ craziness in law enforcement or something

The carbon footprint of crime has fallen, study finds A study led by an Engineering Doctorate student at the University of Surrey has found that the carbon footprint of crime over the last 20 years has fallen. The study, published in the British Journal of Criminology, applied estimates of the carbon footprint of criminal offences to police-recorded crime and self-reported victimisation survey data, to estimate the carbon footprint of crime in England and Wales between 1995 and 2015. The study was conducted by Helen Skudder at the University of Surrey and supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the Home Office, and Secured by Design Police Crime Prevention Initiatives Limited. The carbon footprint of acquisitive and violent crime was estimated at around 7 million tonnes CO2e in 1995, falling to below 3 million tonnes CO2e by 2015. This represents a substantial carbon drop of 62% and a total cumulative reduction of 54 million tonnes CO2e over this period.

Well, hey, perhaps criminals started using hybrid vehicles as getaway cars and using low emission shoes or something.

Research lead Helen Skudder said: “All public bodies, organisations and businesses must reduce their carbon emissions wherever possible, so to ignore these carbon emissions risks crime prevention strategies being unsustainable. Our study has shown that the carbon emissions have fallen further than the rate of crime, with a 48% carbon drop observed alongside a 30% crime drop.”

What’s most important to Warmists is the reduction in the carbon footprint, not the reduction in crime.

The relationship between the drop in crime and drop in carbon footprint is complex. A 30% drop in police-recorded crime between 1995 and 2015 resulted in a 48% reduction of carbon emissions. This clearly demonstrates that there is not a straightforward relationship between the number of offences and the resulting carbon footprint. This study adds to previous research on the carbon footprint of crime, and the results presented in the paper are an important contribution towards a growing connection between crime prevention and sustainability agendas.

Wait, there have been previous studies? We could have written this one off as someone just writing a paper to punk a board to get a degree, but, this is apparently a Real Thing. A thing that shows some people should spend less time in University and more time working a real job.

Commentor Latitude notes at Watts Up With That?

Funniest part……crime is highest…where people believe this

