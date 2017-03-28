JUST IN: Liberals Are Going NUTS Over Trump’s New Executive Order

Donald Trump has been slowly chipping away at Barack Obama’s legacy. His administration has gotten tough on illegal immigration, attempted to get rid of Obamacare, and now, is tackling another of Obama’s pet issues: climate change. He just issued a new executive order that will really make Obama and his liberals furious.

The new order will force a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal plants. The new regulation has been the subject of multiple legal challenges from both Republicans and oil, coal, and gas companies. Trump has been a frequent critic of not only the regulation, but of the Obama administration’s attacks on the coal industry.

Obama’s attack on power plants has been on hold since a federal appeals court agreed to hear a challenge from coal-friendly states and over 100 companies, who all call it unconstitutional. They also claim it will kill jobs and drive up electricity costs. The Obama administration, meanwhile, claimed it would spawn new jobs, in clean energy fields. Currently coal jobs account for less than 70,000 jobs, while clean energy accounts for over 650,000 jobs.

But the executive order doesn’t just take aim at the Clean Power Plan. It also will lift Obama’s three-year moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands, put into place in 2016, and forces the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers to review a rule that redefined “waters of the United States” protected under the Clean Water Act to include smaller creeks and wetlands.

Trump had accused Obama of waging “a war on coal”, and promised in his speech to Congress that he was making “a historic effort to massively reduce job-crushing regulations” which threaten “the future and livelihoods of our great coal miners”. It will also get rid of other burdensome regulations, such as language critical of the “social cost” of greenhouse gases. Obama’s executive orders that took aim at climate change and national security also will be rescinded.

Finally, it will force a review of the efforts to reduce the emission of methane in energy production, as well as the Bureau of Land Management hydraulic fracturing rule. It’s not yet known if the order will have the United States withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce praised Trump’s executive order. “These executive actions are a welcome departure from the previous administration’s strategy of making energy more expensive through costly, job-killing regulations that choked our economy,” Chamber president Thomas Donohue said. Liberals, of course, are furious.

