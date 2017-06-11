New Leftist Fantasy: Decision On Paris Climate Agreement Is Impeachable Offense

Do Leftists ever get tired of unhinged moonbattery from their comrades? Do they ever shake their heads, do a facepalm, and say “stop, please, this is as embarrassing as a drunk friend sharting themselves at a fancy swimsuit party with super-models”? Probably not

(Daily Caller) A liberal law professor wrote a lengthy op-ed claiming President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord is a “crime against humanity” that is an “impeachable offense.” “Trump’s withdrawal from the climate agreement constitutes an impeachable offense,” Marjorie Cohn, a professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, wrote in an oped for Truthout published Thursday.

This violates the public trust and constitutes a high crime or something, according to Ms. Cohn.

Democrats and environmentalists argued Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris ceded U.S. leadership on global warming to China and other countries. Cohn went further, saying Trump violated the public trust by condemning them to apocalyptic warming. (snip)

“Mosquitos will increasingly carry diseases. The Earth will be hit with massive floods, devastating heat waves and drought. Polar bears will become extinct. People will lose their lands, their homes and their lives. Indeed, life as we know it will come to an end,” Cohn wrote.

It gets better, if you can believe it

That’s not all, Cohn also argues Trump’s Paris decision constituted a “high crime,” which the U.S. constitution lays out as a standard for impeachment. Cohn also says the 22 Republican Senators who signed a letter to Trump urging a Paris withdrawal had “aided and abetted” his “crime against humanity.”

See Captain Janeway above. Fortunately, the Crazy doesn’t end

Cohn said Trump’s Paris agreement withdrawal could be tried before the International Criminal Court for “destruction of the environment.” She cites a report from the non-profit group Center for Climate Crime Analysis that “[c]limate crimes are often intertwined with other serious international crimes.” “As a result of this link, as well through their impact on climate change, climate crimes may represent a threat to international peace and security and potentially affect all of humankind and the very foundations of civilization,” Cohn quoted from the group’s report.

Obviously, there was never any war prior to ‘climate change’, and it’s only gotten worse since Trump. Can we blame WWI and WWII on him?

Excitable Marjorie is calling this a crime against the public trust, and a crime against humanity, as stated in international law, and we get, from the opinion piece by Ms. Cohn

By pulling out of the climate accord, Trump “makes himself guilty of what looks like a grave crime against humanity, the planet Earth, and future generations,” Uffe Elbæk, former Danish minister of culture and leader of Denmark’s Green Party, said.

Uh huh. And she believes that “imperiling the planet” is a non-partisan issue, hence

It is incumbent upon the House of Representatives to vote for the impeachment of Trump.

Good luck with that Professor Special Snowflake, good luck with that. There was a time when crazy kept it’s opinions to itself, especially at someplace like an influential school of law. Now, it seems, as if everyone must let out their crazy inner monologue.

