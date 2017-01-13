Senator Who Takes Long Fossil Fueled Flights Grills Pompeo On ‘Climate Change’

Things that are important in Liberal World

(Washington Examiner) Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., grilled CIA director Mike Pompeo on whether climate change was a leading national security threat during his Senate confirmation hearings Thursday. (WT note: he’s up for the position, he’s not the CIA Director yet) “CIA Director Brennan, who has spent a 25-year career at the CIA as an analyst, a senior manager and station chief in the field, has that when ‘CIA analysts look for deeper causes of rising instability in the world, one of the causes those CIA analysts see is the impact of climate change,'” Harris began. “Do you have any reason to doubt the assessment of those CIA analysts?” Pompeo, a Republican congressman from Kansas, replied that he was unfamiliar with the material Harris was referencing but that the CIA would gather information on all threats to American security, including any that stem from climatic activity, and present them to policymakers.

This loony tunes actually brought up the utterly discredited 97% consensus meme

Pompeo defended his positions on climate change and said, "Frankly, as director of CIA, I'd prefer […] not to get into the details of climate debate and science… My role is going to be so different and unique from that, it is going to be to work alongside warriors keeping Americans safe."

In other words, he’s not going to be an Activist, he’s not going to be Spreading Awareness, he’s there to safeguard the United States against real foreign enemies, and provide the President and lawmakers with actual information.

Harris also questioned Pompeo about his past opposition to gay marriage and how that would affect his treatment of CIA employees if confirmed.

Pompeo should have asked her how she arrived in D.C. Did she take a long fossil fueled flight? Is she currently traveling around D.C. in a fossil fueled vehicle? Will she be flying back and forth to California on a fossil fueled airplane? I know Warmists really do not like those sorts of questions, and like to deflect and yammer on that we all need to Do Something, but, they very much go to how hypocritical members of the Cult of Climastrology are.

Let’s not forget, she was part of the group of Attorney’s General that wants to prosecute climate skeptics for having Wrongthink, including fossil fuels companies and private thinktanks and citizens.

