Sorry, Feminists, But The Truth is Sexist

My latest Townhall column is called, Sorry, Feminists, But The Truth is Sexist. Here’s an excerpt from the column.

After Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord earlier this week, perhaps the dumbest hot take on it was from liberal feminist Amanda Marcotte, “Trump and his followers are excited by the idea that ruining the environment will make liberals, especially women, sad. That’s all this is.”

Hate to “mansplain” here (Wait, no, I don’t), but it’s worth examining this statement because it’s wrong in the way that so many other feminist ramblings are off.

First off, it’s no secret that conservatives don’t agree scientifically or politically with the conclusions liberals have reached on global warming. Yet, this feminist’s assumption is that, yes, conservatives do agree with the idea that global warming is going to destroy the planet (It’s not), but conservatives don’t care. Like most of modern feminists, she willfully ignored obvious facts. From there she assumes conservatives would want to destroy the environment out of spite. What sort of lunatic would want to do that? This is the same sort of twisted thinking that leads feminists to constantly accuse men of perpetrating “rape culture,” as if men generally support rape. Then there’s the idea that all of this is targeting women because….patriarchy or something? When you combine nuclear grade dumb with an inability to think critically and a healthy dose of misandry, it produces a lot of nonsense.

