When 5 × 3 ≠ 15

When 5 × 3 ≠ 15
Dave Blount
29 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

5 × 3 = 15 even in Common Core math, right? Yes, but only if you reach the answer by the most cumbersome means possible. Otherwise, points will be deducted:

An image posted to Imgur in Oct. 2015 shows a Common Core math worksheet asking students to “use the repeated addition method” to solve an equation: 5 x 3. The student wrote 15 as the final answer, but was penalized for writing “5 + 5 + 5” instead of “3 + 3 + 3 + 3 + 3.”

If they are deliberately trying to produce a generation of morons who can’t even do simple math, educrats are more competent than anyone thought.

common-core-math-insanity
What they teach instead of times tables now.

On a tip from Dragon’s Lair. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend