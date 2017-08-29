When 5 × 3 ≠ 15

5 × 3 = 15 even in Common Core math, right? Yes, but only if you reach the answer by the most cumbersome means possible. Otherwise, points will be deducted:

An image posted to Imgur in Oct. 2015 shows a Common Core math worksheet asking students to “use the repeated addition method” to solve an equation: 5 x 3. The student wrote 15 as the final answer, but was penalized for writing “5 + 5 + 5” instead of “3 + 3 + 3 + 3 + 3.”

If they are deliberately trying to produce a generation of morons who can’t even do simple math, educrats are more competent than anyone thought.

What they teach instead of times tables now.

