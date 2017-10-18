GOT HER! Maxine Waters Caught Taking What’s NOT Hers

Corrupt Maxine Waters has been caught with her hand in the Congressional till again. Long known as one of the most corrupt members of Congress, this time, she outdid herself. The older she gets, the more arrogant she gets and face it… Mad Max has never been the brightest bulb in the socket. Naomi Lim of the Washington Examiner is bringing to light how Maxine Waters spent $10,000 in campaign committee funds on tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton. She categorized it as a “fundraising expense,” which isn’t sitting very well with the Federal Elections Commission.

Waters isn’t returning comment on the development. She’s too busy smearing Ben Carson and calling for the impeachment of President Trump. Seems to me that she deflects an awful lot… she tries to paint others with the corruption she wears daily. Inquiries made to Ticket Fulfillment Services LP, the recipient listed on the form, were also not immediately responded to. Citizens for Waters raised a total of $954,948 and spent $1.05 million to re-elect her. She has been in the US Congress since 1991.

Hamilton tickets are pricey. They range from $300 to $400 a piece. The best seats go for about $849 a pop. No one knows how many tickets Waters purchased or their price at this point. I can tell you this much… it wasn’t for fundraising. Unless of course the tickets were used as prizes for a campaign fundraiser, but I highly doubt that was the case. There was never a mention of such a promotion.

Her daughter Karen Waters "is in charge of a 'slate mailer' operation for Citizens for Waters, Rep. Waters' federal campaign committee." In other words, politicians pay the Waters' campaign to send out endorsement mailers to show Waters' constituents that they have Waters' approval […] According to what Maxine Waters filed to the Federal Election Commission, she owes Karen $108,952.15. Karen Waters has collected $750,000 since she started heading up the mailer campaign back in 2006. $750,000: a number that several of Waters' constituents combined will never earn in an entire lifetime. If Waters really wants to represent the downtrodden, the women and children in society–maybe she should move outside of her own household to do so.

Maxine Waters paid $10k for Hamilton tickets, itemized as a "fundraiser expense" https://t.co/XYriP07noS pic.twitter.com/BQtCjU0T15 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 16, 2017

That wasn’t the only questionable instance of funny money or nepotism with Maxine Waters either. The Washington Examiner had this to say last March:

During the height of the 2008 fiscal crisis, Waters helped arrange a meeting between the Treasury Department and top executives of a bank where her husband was a shareholder. Using her post on the House Financial Committee as leverage, she called Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson personally, asking him to meet with minority-owned banks. When Treasury followed through, there was only one financial institution present: OneUnited. Had that bank gone under, the New York Times reported, Waters’ husband would’ve lost as much as $350,000. Luckily for the Waters family, OneUnited received a cool $12 million in bailout funds. After three years of special investigation, the ethics committee eventually ruled that Waters didn’t technically break any rules. But that ruling came after unearthing her more than questionable family business practices, like making her grandson, Mikael Moore, her chief of staff.

So, you see… what Maxine Waters excels at is corruption. She’s always been like this, but she’s also smart enough to walk a very fine line. But come on… tickets to Hamilton? Surely someone will nail her on that one. We can only hope.