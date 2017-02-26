Democrats select convicted terrorist to lead next Women’s March

If you thought the Women’s March couldn’t sink any lower, then I guess you’ll be shocked to learn about the explosive new co-organizer.

Meet Rasmea Yousef Odeh, the convicted terrorist who spent 10 years in prison for her part in TWO terrorist bombings.

When p*ssy hats, vulgar signs, rabid feminism, and abusing children in public by subjecting them to the Women’s March wasn’t enough, that’s when they hired the Muslim Sharia Law speaker Linda Sarsour who wants every woman to be oppressed in Islam. That wouldn’t be enough to satisfy their mental illness, so they also brought convicted torturer and murderer, Donna Hylton.

And when all of that isn’t enough to remind the world how crazy your party really is, then you bring in a convicted terrorist like Rasmea Yousef Odeh who participated in two bombings that lead to multiple deaths.

On March 8, organizers seem to be aiming for a different vibe than the librarians-in-pussy-hats element that made the first women’s march after Trump’s inauguration so adorable. Instead of milling around Washington, organizers have in mind a “general strike” called the Day without a Woman. In a manifesto published in The Guardian on Feb. 6, the brains behind the movement are calling for a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.” That’s right: militant, not peaceful. The document was co-authored by, among others, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, a convicted terrorist. Odeh, a Palestinian, was convicted in Israel in 1970 for her part in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students while they were shopping for groceries. She spent 10 years in prison for her crimes. She then managed to become a US citizen in 2004 by lying about her past (great detective work, INS: Next time, use Google) but was subsequently convicted, in 2014, of immigration fraud for the falsehoods. However, she won the right to a new trial (set for this spring) by claiming she had been suffering from PTSD at the time she lied on her application. Oh, and in her time as a citizen, she worked for a while as an ObamaCare navigator.

This is why people have no respect for the democrat party. Look at the people they hire. A sharia law enthusiast who clearly wants women to be oppressed and gays thrown off buildings; a murderer who tortured a man by squeezing his testicles, and now a terrorists responsible for two bombings who spent ten years in prison.

Does anyone see a problem with this?

I don’t know what’s wrong with the women who attended the last women’s march. They must be mentally ill. They futzed around dressed as vulgar vaginas, had terribly worded signs, and worst of all – some brought their children to this monstrosity.

This is embarrassing to watch Americans participate in something so disgusting.