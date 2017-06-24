Elderly Socialist Is Worried About Trump’s Authoritarianism Or Something

Bernie should probably worry more about the fraud investigation against his wife, but, hey, whatever floats his boat

‘American democracy is under attack’: Sanders urges vigilance against Trump’s ‘authoritarianism’ Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the United States has been slipping toward authoritarianism under President Trump and that citizens have an “enormous obligation” to protect American freedom. The runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination last year delivered his scathing critique of the administration in a speech Thursday morning discussing the threat of authoritarianism in both the U.S. and other countries. “Under President Trump, our country is moving in an authoritarian direction and the very nature of American democracy is under attack,” Sanders said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Can you explain that, Bernie

In Sanders’ assessment, no other president in U.S. history has told as many “outrageous and blatant lies” as Donald Trump has — to delegitimize the country’s electoral system.

Hmm, that’s not authoritarianism. If it was, than Obama would be part of it, because he lied a lot.

According to Sanders, Trump’s rhetoric also preemptively casts doubt on the results of any future election he might lose — delegitimizing any president who succeeds him. He also reminded listeners that Trump was the principal spokesman for the so-called birther movement based on the “vicious and racist lie” that former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and therefore not eligible to be president.

Neither of which are related to authoritarianism. Plus, if you want to discuss casting doubt on an election, you should see what Hillary and the rest of the Democrats have been doing since November 9, 2016.

Sanders took issue with Trump’s mischaracterization of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to a recent terrorist attack to promote his controversial travel ban and his routine vilification of journalists as “scum,” “horrible” and “lying, disgusting people.” “When Trump claims that all of mainstream media is ‘fake news,’ not to be believed, what does that say to the average American?” Sanders said.

It says that the MSM are a bunch of activists for the Democratic Party. Not authoritarianism.

Sanders said that this mindset that only the president can be trusted for the truth suggests something very dark for the future of democracy, and that the Founding Fathers protected the press in the Bill of Rights because a “well-informed citizenry is necessary for democracy to function correctly.”

Suddenly, Bernie is worried about freedom of the press? Perhaps he should talk to his buddy Obama, who had news outlets and reporters investigated by federal authorities.

From Sanders’ perspective, this drift toward authoritarianism and a resurgence of resentment and bigotry is not limited to the United States — it’s happening throughout the world. “Our duty is to respect our Constitution and to strengthen our democracy, not to undermine it,” Sanders said.

So, nothing but random ramblings from a confused Socialist (he does realize that Socialism in practice is rather authoritarian, right? He does realize his own campaign website was rather authoritarian, such as the part about “bringing climate deniers to justice” for Wrongthink?).

I wonder if Bernie will respect the entire Constitution, such as the requirement that the federal government stop the flow of illegals and uphold the 2nd Amendment. Oh, and free speech, which is under assault on college campuses and other liberal dominated areas. Meh. You know leftists pick and choose what they like.

As far as authoritarianism, Trump couldn’t be further from it. Has he been strengthening the federal government’s control over the nation? Has he been concentrating power in the federal government, and, more specifically, the Executive Branch? All at the expense of personal freedom? You know, all the things Obama did, and the Democratic Party supports?

