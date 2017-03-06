ROAD RAGE: Man Smashes Truck Window – Then He Does the Unthinkable…

Road rage is a scary thing — you can be driving along, minding your own business, and suddenly, an insane person comes out of nowhere and attacks you. That’s exactly what happened in Florida last month, and the video is truly crazy.

It’s not clear what prompted the incident, but the man who recorded the video explained why he felt it necessary to begin filming. “I was stopped at a light and was amused to witness the Ford F150 driver shouting profane threats and exiting his vehicle to shout into the passenger side of the BMW convertible,” he said. “Pissed that he had caused himself to be pepper sprayed, he kicked the BMW and then I started recording.”

In the video, viewers can see the driver of the BMW punch through the window of the F150, and then pepper-sprayed the driver in the face. The driver of the F150 got out of his vehicle and tried to fight back, but the driver of the BMW pepper-sprayed him again. The driver of the truck still tried to retaliate, grabbing a metal pole out of his truck bed, but the BMW driver took off.

You can watch the entire altercation here:

The attack happened near Daytona Beach in Florida, and the entire fight lasted for less than a minute. And as the witness pointed out, it could have been much worse. “With the Stand Your Ground Law in Florida I truly believed someone may be about to lose their life,” the witness said. “When the truck guy opened the back, I fully expected to see a shotgun! Instead he produced a lead pipe and takes a pathetic swing as the Beamer speeds away.”

