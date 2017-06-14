Having Solved All The World’s Problems, United Nations Takes On Cultural Appropriation

On one hand, Leftists yammer on about diversity and multiculturalism and coming together and stuff. On the other hand, they have meltdowns over “cultural appropriation.” We get freakouts over certain women wearing braids in their hair, big hoop earings, twerk (really, no woman should twerk. Seems rather degrading in my mind, but, I’m probably a Misogynistic Offender for holding that opinion per Liberal World), and cooking food from other cultures. Even Kareem Abdul Jabbar had a minor issue. But, he does note it will continue, because “melting pot” and assimilation and similar notions. The United Nations doesn’t like this (via Twitchy)

From the article

Indigenous advocates from around the world are calling on a UN committee to make appropriating Indigenous cultures illegal — and to do it quickly. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Delegates from 189 countries, including Canada, are in Geneva this week as part of a specialized international committee within the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency. Since it began in 2001, the committee has been working on creating and finishing three pieces of international law that would expand intellectual-property regulations to protect things like Indigenous designs, dances, words and traditional medicines.

So, if you’re not Mexican, and want to cook Mexican food, you could find yourself on the wrong end of a U.N. inquisition, branded a Hate Crime offender.

Obviously, this is aimed at White people, because it’s allowed nowadays to assault White people in all manners. If these U.N. idiots and Indigenous cultures want to play this game, then they are no longer allowed to use airplanes and automobiles, because that would be appropriation of White culture. Same with aspirin, blow dryers, bras, computers, and a whole host of other things. And no one but Black people would be allowed to use 3 light traffic signals. If you’re not Greek, you cannot use the elevator. If you’re not a White American, you cannot use the telephone. That’d be a bummer for all the folks working for the United Nations, eh?

Perhaps the UN should worry more about their “peacekeepers” raping the people in the areas they patrol. And all the dictators and human rights abusers within the body.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.