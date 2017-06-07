Whiny People Seek Reprieve Over Trump Blocking The On Twitter

This might be one the most First World Problems ever

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Twitter Users Blocked by Trump Seek Reprieve, Citing First Amendment Lawyers for Twitter users blocked by President Trump after they criticized or mocked him are asking him to reverse the moves, arguing that the Constitution bars him from blocking people on the social media service. The request raises novel legal issues stemming from Mr. Trump’s use of his Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, to make statements about public policy. In a letter sent to Mr. Trump on Tuesday, lawyers for several users he has blocked argued that his account was a “public forum” from which the government may not constitutionally exclude people because it disagrees with views they have expressed. “This Twitter account operates as a ‘designated public forum’ for First Amendment purposes, and accordingly the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional,” the letter said. “We ask that you unblock them and any others who have been blocked for similar reasons.” The letter implies that if the Trump administration does not comply, a lawsuit may follow. The blocked Twitter users are represented by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, whose executive director, Jameel Jaffer, said in a statement that Mr. Trump did not have a right to exclude his critics from engaging with his posts.

The NY Times actually had a Room For Debate between two professors of law on the subject back in November, and they came to two different conclusions. Overall, though, this is just whiny whining in the 1st World. Consider, for one thing, that people are starving in places around the world. Consider that people are homeless here in America. Consider that America’s dent is massive.

Then consider that people are complaining that they can’t read Trump’s tweets. Sigh

In reality, they can read them any time they want. Just log out of Twitter. You don’t see me complaining that Rep. Keith Ellison blocked me, along with 2 other minor reps I can’t remember. Where were all the people complaining and filing for reprieves when Obama blocked a few people, such as Cloyd River (deeper in the article) and meninist. Heck, it was reported that Twitter had tools to stop “trolls” that were only available to Obama.

Seriously, though, these are things people are worried (or, is that Worried?) about.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.