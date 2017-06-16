FAIL: Man Robs Bank to Escape Wife Receives Hilarious Sentence [VIDEO]

This is too funny. Things are just not working out the way they were intended to for 71 year-old Lawrence John Ripple. Last September, Ripple wrote a robbery note in front of his wife and left to go rob a bank. Why? Because he said he would rather be in jail than have to be around his wife. He did indeed take the note to a bank and a teller gave him $2,924. He then sat down in the lobby and waited for the police.

When brought in front of a judge, Ripple said that he had been depressed because of his heart surgery and was not himself. His attorney asked for leniency. They got that and a heaping dose of irony. The judge gave him probation, which means he will be at home with his wife, where he didn’t want to be. I’m not sure, but that may qualify as cruel and unusual punishment. Heh.

Remember Lawrence John Ripple, 71, who tried to rob a bank in Kansas City, Kansas, last September and said he did it so he would be thrown in jail and could get away from his wife? On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that because Ripple was depressed, he would only be sentenced to probation. According to court records, Ripple had written the robbery note in front of his wife before he went to the bank, then handed the note, which read, "I have a gun, give me money," to a teller. After the teller gave Ripple $2,924, he sat down in the bank lobby waiting for the police. He had told his wife he would rather be in jail than at home with her. According to The Kansas City Star, Ripple told the judge his heart surgery had left him depressed and unlike himself. Ripple had no prior criminal record. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania said Ripple's attorney and federal prosecutors had asked for leniency, a request supported by the vice president of the bank and the teller who got the note from Ripple.

Ripple did plead guilty and could have gotten 37 months in jail for his crime, instead he got a different kind of justice. U.S. District Court Judge Carlos Murguia sentenced Ripple on Tuesday to six months of home confinement after public defender Chekasha Ramsey and Catania cited Ripple’s health issues, remorse and unlikeliness to reoffend. Ripple will also serve three years of supervised probation, including 50 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay $227.27 to the bank he robbed — the amount representing the billable hours for bank employees who were sent home on the day of robbery — and $100 to a crime victims fund.

According to the Kansas City Star, Ramsey told a judge Tuesday that before the September incident, Ripple had lived a law-abiding life. He had no criminal record, was a dutiful father to four step-children and was in a stable relationship with his wife. He suffered from depression after undergoing a quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2015. The depression remained undiagnosed and manifested as irritability, so Ripple didn’t think to report his symptoms to a doctor. Calling the robbery a “cry for help,” Ramsey said that Ripple has since been properly diagnosed, is on proper medication and feels like his normal self again. Ripple said that he felt better after finding the right medication and said prison would be more of a punishment for his wife than for him. Right. Still laughing.