FBI Treating Congressional Shooting as an Assault… Not Terrorism

This is simply outrageous and it really ticks me off. The FBI has decided in its biased insanity to label the attempted mass assassination attempt last week at a Republican charity baseball practice as an “assault,” not an act of “terrorism.” They must be doing some really good drugs over there… it was obviously an act of terrorism. The Bernie Bro who shot and wounded five before being taken out had an assassination list on him. On it were six members of the House Freedom Caucus.

The FBI says they have determined that James T. Hodgkinson acted alone. How can they be sure of that? And since when does a party of one, not indicate an act of terrorism here? Here’s the definition of terrorism – tell me what this asshat did doesn’t fit the bill: “The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” Unlawful… check. Violence and intimidation… check. Civilians (yes, politicians are civilians)… check. And finally, political aims… definitely check. What a monstrous joke this is.

From The Daily Caller:

The FBI is treating the attempted mass assassination of Republican lawmakers as “assault” and not terrorism, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Andrew Vale announced at a press conference Tuesday morning. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “At this time the FBI has assessed that the deceased shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, acted alone. We also assess that there was no nexus to terrorism. The FBI is investigating the shooting as an assault of a member of Congress and assault on a law enforcement officer,” Vale said. The FBI has long-defined terrorism as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.

The FBI did not speculate on a motive. Really? They couldn’t figure that out? Or wouldn’t? Hodgkinson researched the Republican National Convention online the night before he attempted the mass political assassination, law enforcement officials said in a joint press release Wednesday morning. Hodgkinson also researched directions for driving from Alexandria back to his home of Belleville, Illinois. The FBI proceeded to find 200 more rounds of ammo in a storage facility and a receipt for a November 2016 gun purchase and additional SKS rifle components. He planned this for a long time and had been scoping out the baseball field for weeks before attacking. Sounds like terrorism to me.

Hodgkinson also took photos of numerous monuments and government buildings, including the Supreme Court and “inside the visitor’s entrance of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.” That ought to spook everyone in DC. “At this point in the investigation, the FBI does not believe that these photographs represented surveillance of intended targets, however, we continue to learn more about Hodgkinson’s recent activities,” the press release stated.

Let me ask you something… what if this demon had succeeded in killing 10, 25 or 30 Republicans? A quarter of the Republican contingent. We’d be under martial law right now and I can tell you it would be seen as terrorism. This guy belonged to numerous hate groups that wanted to take out all Republicans. His social media was full of it. One was called “Terminate The Republican Party.” That group celebrated this guy’s violence. “Hodgkinson made numerous posts on all of his social media accounts espousing anti-Republican views, although all of the posts reviewed thus far appear to be First Amendment-protected speech,” the press release stated. Really? None of it goes to motive or is incitement to violence? Nice to know the FBI is so ‘flexible’ in their definitions. No wonder they can’t seem to do their damned jobs.