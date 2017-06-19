NYC Man Has Threesome… Ends Up Dead

This is straight out of some kind of porn/horror movie. In Brooklyn, two guys and a girl decided to have a threesome. It ended with a 20 year-old man dead after having been attacked with baseball bats, knives and being stabbed three times in the chest and back. He collapsed in the hall of his residence after that and later died. The coupling came to an abrupt end when the young victim in question decided to video the tryst and the woman in the equation got upset over it. The guy who lived in the apartment took the woman home and returned some time later. The victim left at that point.

The woman involved then contacted her boyfriend and claimed she was raped. The boyfriend was not part of the dance evidently. There was absolutely no evidence found that the encounter was non-consensual. The victim’s girlfriend (who also was not involved in the threesome) received an ominous Instagram message reading “your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of,” sources said. Security cameras then caught two white men and a black man going after the victim and viciously attacking him as he tried to escape the building.

From the New York Daily News:

A threesome in Brooklyn turned deadly Monday after one of the participants began filming the encounter, sparking a brutal attack with baseball bats and knives, police sources said. The bloodshed in Park Slope left a 20-year-old dead of three stab wounds in the chest and back. He collapsed in the first-floor hallway of a building at 16th St. and Seventh Ave., where earlier he'd indulged in the steamy sexcapade with a 21-year-old man and a woman. "It's something out of a horror movie," stunned building resident Carol Petersen, 37, said. Her 18-year-old daughter had heard the victim screaming. "It's horrible. It's a nightmare," she said. Police sources said the menage a trois came to an awkward end when one of the guys started filming the tryst, prompting the woman to become upset. The 21-year-old man — who lived in the apartment where the sex occurred — drove the woman back to her Staten Island home, leaving the victim alone, sources said. When the man returned to his apartment, the victim decided to leave for reasons that were unclear, sources said.

The young man was bleeding profusely from his fatal stab wounds… he managed to knock on the door of a nearby apartment before collapsing in the hall, leaving a smeared, bloody handprint behind. “He fell into her house, she opened the door … he was apologizing, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,’” said a woman in the building whose relative opened the door. “He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.’ She said there was so much blood just gushing out of him.” He begged for her to call 911, but it was too late.

“He went to stand up, I don’t know if he was gonna try and leave or what, (and) collapsed on the floor,” the woman said. “She said his whole body started jerking and then they came, he barely had a pulse.” He died at a nearby hospital in the early hours of the morning. The victim’s girlfriend arrived at the crime scene hours after the killing, where residents had to hop over a blood-stained rug in the hall. Police took an aluminum baseball bat labeled “Magnum” into evidence. She was hysterical. “Oh my God, no! My baby, it can’t be f—–g real!” she cried. “(Why) didn’t you go home? Why didn’t you listen to me? … He better go to f—–g jail! (Will) you guys get him please? … My baby, my baby, I love you so much.” Police were questioning the 21 year-old man also involved in the threesome, who was not considered a suspect in the slaying.

No suspects have been taken into custody yet, sources said. But that will change shortly I’m sure. While they are charging those three men with aggravated murder, they should include the woman that lied about the rape too, for good measure. Death penalties all the way around here.