One-Third of 214 Arrested MS-13 Gangsters Were Part of Obama’s ‘Unaccompanied Alien Children’ Policy

After a massive, international series of arrests that landed 214 members of the American-based MS-13 street gang behind bars, we are now getting the nitty-gritty details on the people who were caught in the sweep, and we can confirm that almost one-third of the gang members arrested were brought into the United States by Obama’s “Unaccompanied Alien Children” policy.

The series of arrests has been dubbed the “Raging Bull” sweep and was announced by ICE officials yesterday. The Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, presented initial findings at a press conference in Washington, D.C., with his colleague David Rybicki saying that it was a “significant step towards dismantling and eradicating MS-13 in the United States and in El Salvador.”

Police in El Salvador confirmed that they picked up a further 53 members.

As for the 214 nabbed in America, only 16 of them are American citizens, and only 5 were legal immigrants.

So we’re at 214 – 16 – 5 = 193.

The 193 remaining were all illegal aliens, and 121 of them will be deported without facing criminal charges in America. Sixty-four, or one-in-three of those illegals are the “DREAMers” that are so beloved by the left, and had claimed to be younger when they initially crossed the southern border. They were not screened further and all earned themselves the legal state brought in by Obama that considered them to be “Unaccompanied Alien Children.”

The Acting ICE Director said that they have already sent some policy change recommendations “to the Hill” to address the issue.

In July of this year, CNN’s Margaret Hoover said that Trump was only cracking down on the MS-13 gang in a bid to appeal to “white nationalists,” saying that Trump was feeding into “this white nationalist, political support” and his show of force against them had a “political undertone.”

Hoover was joined by a Washington Post zombie, Philip Bump, who said that Trump’s motions against MS-13 was meant to “tie immigrants to crime.”

When we first started reported on the MS-13 gang, we routinely brought up stories like the one from June of 2015 where a young girl barely survived an encounter with the gang, when a 16-year-old female victim was forced into a wooded spot on a Long Island golf course. Her three captors were also in their teens, and two of them took turns raping her while the other stood on the lookout. The Suffolk County D.A. said that it was “one of the most brutal, heinous crimes that I have seen in a long, long time,” saying that the “poor young woman is so lucky that, quite frankly, she is alive,” describing the three who were caught, ranging in age from 17 to 18, as “vicious young men.” All three of them were from El Salvador and were confirmed to be members of MS-13.

The results of the sweep were announced in the 26 minute press conference, given below: