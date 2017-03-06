Chuck Schumer: We’re going to block Trump’s border wall & there’s nothing you can do about it

Like hell there isn’t. Chuck Schumer is swaggering in the Senate and trying to show what a badass he is. He’s saying that there is no way for President Trump to get funding for the border wall without Democrat support. And if he includes it in any bill with anything else, Schumer will torpedo it. He may not be able to use the budget process, but he could sign an executive order and just do it. Usually, I’m not in favor of that, but this time I’m willing to make an exception.

Schumer is saying there is nothing the Republicans would be willing to offer that could get Trump the eight Democratic Senators he needs to fund the wall. Mitch McConnell’s only other option would be to invoke the nuclear option and bypass the filibuster. But Democratic appropriators are betting the Republican leader won’t be willing to undermine such a fundamental Senate tradition just to pay for Trump’s wall. Uh, wrong… McConnell knows the support there is for the wall and will very likely side with Trump on this or all hell will break loose.

From Breitbart:

The Democrats’ leader in the Senate hopes to hammer President Donald Trump’s entire presidency by blocking funds to build a border wall against the northward flow of drugs, criminals, and cheap-labor illegals, says Axios.com. According to Axios, Sen. Chuck Schumer: … has concluded that denying President Trump his wall is perhaps the surest major defeat Democrats can hand the President in his first year. Trump needs 60 Senate votes to fund construction of his “great wall” along the Southern border. Unlike healthcare or tax reform, Republicans can’t use the budget process to ram the wall funding through Congress using only Republican votes… The evolving plan, being discussed by Schumer’s office and Senate appropriators: If Republicans put money for the wall into a bill, Democrats block it. It doesn’t matter what else is in the bill — Schumer will make it about the wall. The way Democrats see it, if they can block the wall, they’d crush a central feature of Trump’s political identity. And as the face of the strategy, Schumer would thrill the Democratic base…

I’m sure President Trump knows this fight is coming on the funding of the wall. They are saying that the preferred strategy would be to attach the wall funding to a bill that also funds the military. If the Dems pull this, Trump and the Republicans will point out relentlessly that not only are Democrats blocking money for border security, but for our troops as well. There will be tons of attack ads against Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 in states that Trump won.

If McConnell folds and doesn’t grow a set and Schumer prevails, the Trump administration already has enough funding in the short term. “We have enough money to get a decent amount of the wall done in first year,” the source said. “We can reprioritize some funding within [the Department of Homeland Security]… It’s not like work would come to a complete halt.” And they would go around the Dems at some point one way or the other. I have said it before… do not fight with a brawler like Trump unless you like getting bloodied. Schumer has met his match and Trump is going to pummel him. I will relish watching it.