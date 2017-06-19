Excitable Adam Schiff (D-Ca) Admits There’s No Proof Of Collusion

Another day, another Democrat admitting that they’ve spent over a year making complaints about collusion between Trump and Russia and have absolutely nothing to show for it

(Daily Caller) The 11-month-old investigation into whether President Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians has still not turned up any evidence that’s strong enough to put before a jury. That’s according to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, which is overseeing one of the parallel investigations into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the election. “I’m not prepared to say that there’s proof you could take to a jury,” Schiff told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on Sunday when asked if he’s seen proof of collusion.

In other words, Democrats have nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Schiff is one one of the main whiners in the Dem party about collusion, and has access to all the classified information surrounding this partisan, manufactured talking point. He goes on to whine

“I can say that there’s enough that we ought to be investigation,” Schiff said Sunday. “Indeed, it would be negligent for us not to investigate. If a foreign government…has something that they can hang over the head of our president or our administration that can influence U.S. policy, it is very much in our national security interest to know it.”

Yet, after all this time, they’ve found nothing, and sure haven’t told the American Public anything that would show that this partisan hackery investigation is warranted. At this point, it is almost fully a witch hunt and fishing expedition, one which would be shut down if it was against any private citizen. You can bet a group such as the ACLU would be filing lawsuits.

If Democrats have evidence, show it. Otherwise, move on. If Congressional Republicans had an cajones, they’d shut this down. You can bet everything on the fact that if the situation was reversed, Democrats would shut things down against a Democratic president. This is nothing more than a shiny object for the leftist media to drum up scandal and whip up the Democrat base into foaming mouth breathers.

