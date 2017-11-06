In Wake Of Texas Massacre, Of Course Democrats Are Calling For Gun Control

It’s kinda in their blood. Because we know that draconian gun laws have worked very well in places like California, New Jersey, and Chicago, right?

(Daily Caller) Many Democratic U.S. senators called for stronger gun control hours after a shooter opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 27 people and wounding several others. The alleged gunman, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, entered the church around 11:30 a.m. local time dressed in tactical gear and a mask, and unloaded “clip after clip” of rounds from a semi-automatic weapon, according to police and witnesses.

You get things like this from Democrats

When a shooter guns down innocent children and families in a holy place, there can be no rest. Congress must act now to stop #gunviolence. https://t.co/WP5cebXlXz — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 5, 2017

Can you sleep tonight, colleagues, when the price of gun lobby goodwill is this – blood soaked church and school floors, city streets? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 5, 2017

There are tweets from Patrick Leahy, Cory Booker, Kirstin Gillibrand, Ben Cardin, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Dianne Feinstein. And then there’s Excitable Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called for gun control after a mass shooting at a Texas church left multiple people dead Sunday. “Senseless gun violence has torn apart another community — this time in a house of worship. When do we say enough is enough?” Harris tweeted.

Of course she did. Will she and the others be giving up their own firearms and/or armed protection?

What is the most interesting is that while Democrats are super enthused to implement gun restrictions that won’t stop criminals but will disarm people trying to protect themselves …. the Texas nutjob was engaged by a lawful gun owner. It’s not clear yet if the nutjob was killed by the return fire or of a self inflicted shot … they are utterly opposed to restricting the importation of people from Muslim nations that are ripe with extremism. They are loathe to even name all these Islamist killers as Muslims. They refuse to link incidents where the killer yells “Allahu Akbar” to Islam. They blame the gun, but, won’t blame the religion.

