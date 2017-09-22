While America Slept, President Trump Tweeted Out TWO Tweets On “Crooked Hillary”

President Trump took to Twitter to bash Hillary Clinton and her propagandic media arm. He’s incensed over Russia buying thousands of fake political ads on Facebook. Now, to be fair… Russia placed ads on all kinds of issues, both liberal and conservative. They didn’t care who won what, they just wanted mayhem and chaos. It’s what communists do. Nevertheless, Trump is right to be furious over Facebook not vetting the ads and letting them take hold on their social media platform. In my opinion, Russia was cool with either side winning… they had a contingency plan either way. This is what they do in every major election we have.

Hillary Clinton has no room to talk. As far as I have seen in my research, her collusion with Russia should be the thing being discussed, not Trump. She made millions off of Skolkovo, the Russian version of our Silicon Valley. She helped them set it up and got our tech companies to invest in it. She knew going in it would be used as a base for cyber operations against the US and didn’t care. Neither did Bill Clinton who made fat speaking fees off the Russians. Then there was the treasonous Uranium deal. So, you see… Hillary was really the one in bed with Russia and not a peep in the media over it.

I find it hysterically funny that Clinton would whine at Zuckerberg and Facebook over Russia placing ads. From what I understand they had to do with issues and not candidates. She’s trying to make it sound as if they were actively campaigning for President Trump and that just isn’t true. Then again, what do you expect from a consummate political liar like Hillary Clinton? She’s an opportunist and wouldn’t know the truth if it trout smacked her.

“The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook,” Trump wrote. “What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?” Very true. What about the heavy media advertising and push for Clinton on social media platforms? Unlike the Russians (who I distrust with all my being), the media was definitely on Clinton’s side and was blatant about it. Shouldn’t Trump be the one complaining about how Facebook let ads be run for Clinton by the MSM? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander and Trump would be telling the truth, which Clinton is not on Russia.

Mark Zuckerberg is now having to turn over those thousands of ads from Russia to Mueller, who is determining if they did indeed side with Trump and how they tried to influence the 2016 election. I suspect what he will find is that they manipulated issues and did not directly promote either side. We’ll see.

One thing’s for sure… Trump is right that plenty of actors tried to swing the election in favor of Clinton. “The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media ‘screaming’ for Crooked Hillary Clinton,” he wrote. “Next, she was a bad candidate!” Yes, she was and crooked as all get out. So is the media. I don’t blame President Trump for being upset over this. It’s getting really, really, really old.

