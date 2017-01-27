Angry libs HARASS Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Staff, but One Employee’s Reaction Will Have You In Stitches [VIDEO]

It would seem that Trump’s winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, is being inundated by calls from angry liberals looking to vent at the President. Evidently, the White House in DC has disconnected the comments line that was in place during Barack Obama’s tenure. So, they are calling Florida to whine and gripe at the staff there. One employee is reported to actually be enjoying the hell out of it. A guy with a sense of humor… he deserves a raise. Heh.

Of course the Daily Mail and other media are quick to note that Trump has raised the membership fee from $100,000 to $200,000 since people may get the chance to schmooze with the President. Actually, the fee was $120,000 and went up to $200,000. Considering the additional security costs, etc., I guess Trump had to cover it from somewhere.

From the Daily Mail:

Employees at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida are getting inundated with calls from people venting their anger at its owner, President Donald Trump. Two days before he was inaugurated, Trump officially designated the Florida members-only club as his Winter White House, and the switchboard has been lit up ever since. Page Six reported that callers appeared to be ringing the Palm Beach resort because the White House had recently deactivated a ‘comments’ phone line which had been in operation during the Obama administration. Angry callers from around the country have reportedly been asking receptionists to ‘pass a message to management’. Most employees are remaining stoic but one caller told Page Six: ‘At least one seemed to be enjoying the **** out of it.’ After his election win, Trump doubled the club’s membership fee from $100,000 to $200,000. As the Winter White House, guests may have the chance rub shoulders with the President during his administration. But it is not known how much time he will spend there. The club includes a main mansion with 100 rooms, and private quarters for the president and his family.

Mar-a-Lago is one of Trump’s homes. At least he won’t be jetting all over the world and if celebrities want to visit with him, it will cost them. I really don’t have a problem with that. The roughly 450 members pay for dining and shows featuring such celebrities as Jay Leno and the singing sensation Jackie Evancho. Based on sales of other Palm Beach property fronting on both sides of the 3.75-square-mile island, Mar-a-Lago is now estimated to be worth $300 million.

I don’t see why there should be a way for Americans to vent at the President. That comment line of Obama’s was mostly for show and never accomplished anything. It is also a small minority of unhinged liberals doing this I would bet. I think if I were Trump, I’d have the staff start a white and a black list for incoming calls and categorize them accordingly. Let them take their anger somewhere else… like therapy for instance.