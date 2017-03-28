ANOTHER HUGE WIN FOR TRUMP! Media Ignores… [VIDEO]

More good news on the jobs front… not that you’d ever hear it from the media. Ford is announcing that they are going to invest in three plants in Michigan. This comes just two months after Ford announced a $700 million investment in their Michigan facilities. Slated for investment are plants in Wayne, Flat Rock and the Romeo Engine Plant.

The company had already said they were placing a vote of confidence in President Trump and they are keeping their promise to American workers. The company should be making a full announcement today. They are investing $1.2 billion in those Michigan plants and will create 130 jobs. Not a lot of jobs, but it definitely helps. The jobs will be added at the Romeo engine plant.

From Breitbart:

Ford Motor Co. is set to announce new investments in three plants in Michigan, reports reveal. The carmaker will reportedly invest a “significant amount” in assembly plants in Wayne, Flat Rock, and its Romeo Engine Plant, according to The Detroit News. The latest news of the carmaker’s U.S. expansion comes only two months after the company announced it was investing up to $700 million in its Michigan facilities. In February, Ford CEO Mark Fields said his company’s decision to create jobs in America rather than in Mexico is a “vote of confidence” in Trump’s incoming administration and the pro-business environment it will create. The company is expected to make a full announcement on Tuesday, March 28. Ford is not alone in re-investing in the U.S. Also in January, General Motors announced plans to re-invest in factories in the U.S.A. and to add some 1,500 or more jobs to its labor force. The plans will include a one-billion-dollar plan to build new manufacturing lines in the U.S. Other carmakers, such as Toyota and Fiat, also plan to invest in America.

Tuesday’s announcement was timed for a state meeting where officials approved nearly $31 million in grants and 15-year tax exemptions for the company. Ford will spend $850 million to upgrade the Michigan Assembly Plant next year to build the Ford Ranger midsize pickup and Ford Bronco SUV. Ford plans to build the Ranger starting at the end of 2018 and the Bronco starting in 2020. Ford is also spending $200 million on a data center that will store information collected from self-driving and connected cars. The data center will be located at an assembly plant in the Detroit suburb of Flat Rock. Ford announced in January that the Flat Rock plant would get $700 million in upgrades and 700 new jobs to make electric and self-driving cars.

“Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!,” Trump tweeted hours ahead of the announcement. It’s also being said that the jobs and investments were in the works already from 2015. Frankly, I don’t care as long as they happen. It’s definitely a win for Trump.