Big baby democrat has nasty words for Trump, then begs people for money

Talk about self-serving. Trump got into it this last week with civil rights icon, communist and all-around asshat John Lewis. Lewis called Trump an illegitimate president and says he cheated because of Russia and James Comey. It’s bull crap and I don’t blame Trump for responding the way he did. He nailed Lewis: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Exactly right… Lewis is a typical progressive Marxist who has kept the people in his district suppressed with liberal policies. He’s had thirty years to help those that vote for him and the only person he has helped is himself.

So, what does a corruptocrat do when he’s called on the carpet? Lewis quoted how horribly he was treated while marching with Martin Luther King Jr. And then he asked people for money. SMH. Instead of shredding one of their own for fund raising for himself instead of helping his constituents, leftists attached Trump online for attacking their hero John Lewis. In fact, a number of Democrats are vowing to not go to Trump’s Inauguration over it. No big freaking loss if you ask me. What’s a few less communists?

From Mediaite:

Congressman John Lewis has offered reaction to Donald Trump in a DNC fundraising email that went out last night. After Lewis said he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president,” Trump fired back and called him a man of “all talk” and no action, even saying he should care more about the state of America’s inner cities. Trump got a lot of criticism online for his response, and in the email last night Lewis had this to say in the email: Today Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter. He said that I’m “all talk” and “no action.” I’ve been beaten bloody, tear-gassed, fighting for what’s right for America. I’ve marched at Selma with Dr. King. Sometimes that’s what it takes to move our country in the right direction. The fundraising email says any donation made would be split evenly between the DNC and Lewis’ reelection fund. You can read the full email below:

Mike Pence is hoping that John Lewis and other Democrats reconsider coming to the Inauguration… it’s supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. We are long past that mark I’m afraid and most of America is good with that I think.

It takes a hell of a lot of nerve to fundraise off of criticism from Georgia Rep. John Lewis. The guy is acting like a petulant child. But then again, most of the Democrats do as well. “Today, Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter,” reads a DNC fundraising email signed by Lewis, a Democrat and veteran of the civil rights movement. Oh, you poor abused waif. Here… let me not care a little bit more.

Lewis is one of the original Freedom Riders and co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the groups at the forefront of the civil rights movement. By the way, the SNCC was communist and very racist in nature. Lewis is not immune to being fought back against and receiving criticism because he is black or a civil rights icon. He said untrue, slanderous things about Trump. You give as good as you get… if you are going to face off with Trump, be prepared to get bloodied.