DHS To Continue Enforcing Trump’s Ban On Travel From Several Countries

Trump passed his so-called ban on Muslims, and a judge jumped in

(The Hill) A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency stay temporarily halting the removal of individuals detained after President Trump issued an order to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The move appears to mark the first successful legal challenge to the Trump administration and affects those who have arrived in the U.S. with previously approved refugee applications or were in transit with valid visas. Similar rulings were later issued in Virginia, Massachusetts and Washington state. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly ruled in favor of a habeas corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump signed his order.

Obviously, a judge put in office by Barack Obama, who appears to have totally taken her time in looking at the order, the facts, and so forth. The political Left is thrilled by this, and is utterly misreading it. This only affects a tiny number, as explained in the first two paragraphs. Funny how liberals suddenly love when a judge stops a president’s orders, eh? What the order doesn’t do is stop the Executive Order overall, which DHS will continue

(Fox News) The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement early Sunday saying that they plan on continuing to "enforce all of the president's executive orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people." The DHS said the court order would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order and the court order affected a small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return. "The president's executive orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," the statement said.

You can have your minor victory, Leftists. Would you be willing to host the “refugees” in their homes and neighborhoods? Obviously, they must have no problem with the rape, denigration of women, pooping in pools, and telling women to cover up so that they don’t incent men to rape them.

Under Trump’s order, it had appeared that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days even though they held permanent residency “green cards” or other visas. However, an official with the DHS said Saturday night that no green-card holders from the seven countries cited in Trump’s order had been prevented from entering the U.S.

So, the fearmongering is simply in the heads of the pro-rapeugees. Seriously, what is this all about?

There is no "Muslim Ban". There is a ban on 7 Islamic countries from which terrorists and radicals have already harmed Western world. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 28, 2017

Sure, many of the refugees are good people. But, how do we know? We see the crime and rape increases in Europe. We see them destroying villages in Europe. We see people being kicked out of their homes. We see them refusing to assimilate. We see them bringing hardcore Islamic extremism. Apparently, this is what Progressives/Democrats want. Women’s rights? Meh. They fall way below that of Muslim extremists on the Hierarchy Of Things Leftists Care About.

