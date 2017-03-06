Donald Trump Signs an Executive Order Banning Travel from Six Terror-Tied Countries

Smart, very smart. President Trump has just out-maneuvered our liberally stacked courts here in the US. He signed an executive order this morning banning travel from six terrorist hot spot countries: Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Iraq was dropped from the list because they have agreed to step up their security protocols. The ban is in place for 90 days. All refugees from any country are now banned for the next 120 days while security procedures are reviewed and extreme vetting is implemented.

How did Trump circumvent the courts? Refugees will now be stopped by US embassy personnel overseas. They were instructed to halt preparing travel documents for those countries. This pretty much ensures that judges here in the US will be unable to stop the measures implemented abroad. That was very clever and a great move. The courts here will still try and stop Trump, but they will have very little success I believe. The order also cuts the annual inflow of refugees from 110,000 to 50,000, and orders federal officials to determine if the law allows local communities any say in where refugees are settled in the United States. I could almost Snoopy dance over that.

From Breitbart:

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order blocking the arrival of most travelers from six conflict-prone countries for 90 days, and freezing the inflow of refugees from any country for the next 120 days. The new order shifts the task of stopping the refugees from officers at U.S. airports over to officials at U.S. embassies overseas, who have been told to stop preparing needed travel documents until Trump’s aides complete a national security review, according to documents released today by the White House. The shift to overseas embassies may prevent judges from trying to block the new order, just as three California judges on Feb. 3 blocked part of Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order on refugees. Under the Constitution, judges have even less authority to block administrative actions in overseas embassies than judges now claim to have over officers working for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The order blocks document processing for would-be refugees from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. A seventh country, Iraq, was dropped from the list when Iraqi officials promised to upgrade their security checks, the White House said.

This order cancels the previous one. Officials also say the new order begins March 16th, so it makes time for people with valid visas to get into the United States. This new order also highlights how the President has the full authority under the Constitution and our system of laws to curb the inflow of refugees. This will be a definite push back against opposition from Islamic groups, judges, progressives and Democratic Party legislators.

This emasculates judges such as the three California ones who managed to declare on Feb. 3rd that US businesses and individuals can get judges to grant visas to foreign individuals. Of course, pro-immigration groups started to immediately complain about the new safety measures. “The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban,” said a statement from the ACLU. “Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination, and he can expect continued disapproval from both the courts and the people.” Disapprove all you want… Trump just outsmarted the left and the majority of Americans are cheering him for it.