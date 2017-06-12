FBI Given NEW Life After Comey Firing, Now It’s Time For Trump to Do the Same to IRS! [VIDEO]

Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was a controversial one, immediately causing controversy and scandal. But not everyone disagreed. Some believe that this has given the FBI a much-needed fresh start… and that Trump shouldn’t stop there.

Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis spoke to the Daily Caller News Foundation about the Comey firing and where Trump should go from here. DeSantis is a decorated veteran and a Harvard graduate who is currently considering a run for governor of Florida. And he has some advice for Donald Trump.

“Mr. President, you removed James Comey and we now have a fresh start at the FBI. Do the same at the IRS,” he said.

DeSantis has repeatedly called for IRS Commissioner John Koskinen to be fired, particularly after the Obama administration used the IRS as a way to target conservative groups, and since then, no one has been held accountable. DeSantis said that he is “stunned at how the [legacy] media has behaved since Donald Trump was elected” and that they have “stepped up the antagonism” by running stories focused on advancing their own narrative, rather than telling the truth.

DeSantis also spoke to potential newcomers in Washington, D.C., and had advice for them as well. He said they need to decide if “Washington is a swamp that needs to be drained or a hot tub, where you go in and enjoy the party?”. He also slammed governors and mayors for signing on to the Paris climate agreement themselves after Trump pulled the United States out, pointing out that “the Constitution specifically prohibits” states from entering into international alliances or treaties.

In addition to calling for Koskinen’s firing, DeSantis wants lawmakers to work through the August recess, as Trump’s legislative agenda has been stalled by Democrats for months. As for Obamacare and the failure of Republicans to overturn it, he explained, “we don’t have a majority in the House and Senate who actually wanted to fully repeal it.”

Finally, he said that “constitutional government is under a great deal of stress right now”, and warned that too much power was being given to the executive and judicial branches, and that Congress was avoiding making tough decisions and ceding their power as the legislative branch of government.

Do you agree with DeSantis?