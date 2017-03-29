HE’S BACK! Judge Napolitano Drops MAJOR Bombshell On Wiretapping… [VIDEO]

Well, look who’s back! And rightfully so. I agree with Judge Napolitano on his claims. I thought it was disgraceful that Fox News suspended him indefinitely. I guess they have rethought that stance… but Napolitano hasn’t… he stands by his claims and sources to this day. Good for him. He is a huge advocate for constitutional rights and he would never have made the claims he did unless he was rock solid sure of them. I’m very glad to see him back on the air.

Judge Napolitano was originally suspended when Comey and the FBI came out and claimed that there had been no wiretapping of Trump Tower. He did say there could have been other surveillance though. Then the Brits played word games and sort of denied doing any intelligence for Obama. Everything is in the wording. By the way, Trump was claiming there was surveillance long before Napolitano made his claims. Judge Napolitano had three intelligence sources that gave him information on the surveillance.

From The Daily Caller:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Judge Andrew Napolitano made his first appearance on Fox News Wednesday since making the claim that President Obama surveilled Trump Tower during the 2016 election nearly two weeks ago. At his beginning of his latest appearance, host Bill Hemmer brought up the suspension, yet Napolitano said he still stands by claim. “Yes, I do” stand by the initial claim, Napolitano stated. “And the sources stand by it.” “The American public needs to know more about this rather than less because a lot of the government’s surveillance authorities will expire in the fall, and there will be a great debate about how much authority we want the government to have to surveil us.” Napolitano wrote in a column March 16, “Sources have told me that the British foreign surveillance service, the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, most likely provided Obama with transcripts of Trump’s calls.” Fox anchor Shepard Smith later refuted the judge’s claim.

When President Trump and Sean Spicer started quoting Judge Napolitano, I think he had a choice to make. Expose his sources or go down. He chose the latter. I’m not surprised as he’s a man of honor. Shepard Smith was among those at Fox News who disputed Napolitano’s claims, stating succinctly: “Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano’s commentary. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way. Full stop.” Smith is not a man of honor… he’s an opportunist.

I believe that somewhere down the road that Judge Napolitano will be vindicated over all this. In the mean time, being the constitutional scholar that he is, he will be fighting for our rights on Fox News and on other venues. I for one am very glad to have him back and I look forward to watching him again.