Home Depot’s Co-Founder Ken Langone: Trump Has ‘Guts,’ Could Go Down as One of Our Best Presidents

It’s always pleasantly surprising to hear a company’s founder say good things about Trump, given how many businesses are trying their hardest to get away from him and his family.

Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone told CNBC that he thought Trump has a chance to go down in history as one of America’s best Presidents, an opinion that isn’t exactly popular in American politics today.

Langone stated that he believes Trump has “guts” and then went a little bit further.

“If President Donald Trump is able to keep defying expectations — like he did in the election — and push through legislative changes against great odds, he could go down as one of our greatest presidents ever.”

While speaking politics, the Home Depot co-founder issued a dire warning to the Republicans in Congress, saying that if they can’t manage to “get it done” under Trump, they’re going to find themselves out of a job.

The economy is doing quite well under Trump, who has been in office for a little under two months now, but it’s hard to tell where we’ll be in the future. I think that if he keeps going down the path he set during his campaign, we’re going to see a flourishing economy and (hopefully) smaller government.

Trump has a way of appearing to be the underdog and coming through with an amazing victory at the end. Let’s hope that he can do the same thing as President of the United States, to the benefit of every American.