JUST IN: Judge Drops NUCLEAR BOMB on Obama [VIDEO]

President Trump accused Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Towers. Then Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump meant wide surveillance instead. Judge Napolitano just dropped a nuclear bomb on Obama though by stating that Obama didn’t need to wiretap Trump… he could have our allies do it for us. And that is true. Not only do we put surveillance on foreign leaders who speak with our politicians, virtually every major government on the planet does the same thing for national security purposes. Fox News is now saying that Obama requested the Brits spy on Trump, so there would be no American fingerprints left at the scene.

Last night on Fox News, Napolitano clarified in greater detail how this might have happened. Apparently, the NSA “can actually download into digital form the conversations and the texts” and turn it into transcripts. Through our NSA, the British have 24/7 access to that same capability. The Judge says three intel sources have confirmed to him that this actually happened. That would explain a lot and is highly disturbing to say the least. Not to mention, it skirts the law, but as President, Obama could pull it off.

From The Daily Wire:

While the American Intelligence Community (IC) plays “not us” when it comes to claims that the Obama Administration spied on President Trump (when he was both a candidate and President-elect), Fox News has learned that in order to avoid a paper trail, fingerprints, and pesky little details like the Bill of Rights, President Obama circumvented all of that by requesting the British spy on Trump. Napolitano dropped this bombshell that could finally help to explain a whole lot, including a January 19 New York Times report about the Obama White House looking at intelligence information based on “wiretaps” (their word, not mine). Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice… He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. They have 24/7 access to the NSA database. So by simply having two people go to them and say ‘President Obama needs transcripts of conversations involving Candidate Trump, conversations involving President-Elect Trump,’ [Obama’s] able to get it, and there’s no American fingerprints on this.

I would be very interested in hearing who these sources are. But Judge Napolitano is an honest, forthright man. There’s an excellent chance that this is indeed true and accurate. It would be just like Barack Obama to do surveillance this way to avoid pesky little details like the Bill of Rights. One note, while GCHQ actually is a building in the UK, it is a collaborative effort of 5 countries and the nickname is the 5 Eyes: Canada, US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Per the Daily Wire, according to Napolitano’s sources, Obama tapped into a wiretap that is already in place on pretty much all of us, including Trump and his team. It is only accessed, though, when there is a specific request from someone like the President of the United States. Napolitano also explained that the law allows the President to legally do this to anyone he wants for any reason he wants. No warrant required. There is little doubt in my mind this happened… I wonder who tipped Trump off? Nigel Farage or someone in British intel? This just got a whole lot more interesting.