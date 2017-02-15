JUST IN: Trump DESTROYS ‘Hateful’ Palestine During Visit with Netanyahu [VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump at the White House today. The demeanor was lighthearted and happy… a stark contrast to the antipathy seen by all between Bibi and Barack Obama. “There is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than Pres. Donald Trump,” said Netanyahu. And that warms my heart. At the meeting today, a couple of things happened. First, Trump is seriously considering moving the American embassy to Jerusalem. Second, he has asked Netanyahu to back off building more settlement housing for now. The rapport was very friendly between the two men and it looked like they reached a consensus.

One area of agreement is that the Palestinians are hateful and evil. I could not agree more. They are taught to love death and the highest honor in this lifetime for them is to kill Jews and infidels. John Kerry literally told Israel, you can be Democratic or Jewish, but not both. That’s such a massive insult, I don’t even know where to start. Thank goodness Obama and Lurch are now gone. President Trump was not afraid to nail Palestinians and call them out. That was impressive and a refreshing change.

From Louder with Crowder:

Clearly, relations between the White House and Netanyahu have taken a much different tone now that Trump is President. This meeting had more of a friendly theme to it. You know, rather than the whole “give up all your land and die” approach, courtesy of leftists and all their tolerance (see WTF? John Kerry Actually Says “Israel can either be Democratic or Jewish. It cannot be both…). Here’re a few of our favorite highlights… Trump: Palestinians "taught hate from a very young age… I've seen what they're taught" (remarkable stmt from a POTUS seeking a peace deal) pic.twitter.com/X7nlPigFpa — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 15, 2017 I think that the Palestinians have to get rid of the hate that they’re taught from a very young age. They’re taught tremendous hate – I’ve seen what they’re taught. It starts at a very young age, it starts in the schoolroom. They have to acknowledge Israel. They’re going to have to do that. There’s no way a deal can be made if they’re not ready to acknowledge a very, very great and important country. "There is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than Pres. Donald Trump," Israeli PM says https://t.co/rNB3FSAtTZ pic.twitter.com/LXDAM4sDIw — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2017 Something that I know from personal experience, I’ve known the President, and I’ve know his family and his team for a long time… And there is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump. I think we should put that to rest.

Palestinians murder Israelis whenever they can. And yet the left equivocates and says that Israel is just as bad or worse than the Palestinians. I have only ever seen Israelis kill them when they were attacked first. You can’t say that of the Palestinians… they use terror as a weapon. They also use children to carry out suicide bombings and attacks. They are monsters and it is long past time they were labeled for what they truly are.

The left doesn’t care about Jews… they hate them. Now, if you are Muslim, they will fight to the death for you. Or a transgender, because social justice! The problem with the left is they have no moral compass and can’t tell right from wrong, good from evil. So, they wind up on the side of the bad guys every freaking time. However, President Trump now has America on the side of the good guys in Israel. They are our strongest ally and we can all be thankful that Obama, who despised Israel, is gone. Now, maybe we can get back down to business.