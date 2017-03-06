JUST IN: White House Makes MAJOR Announcement About Wiretapping Investigation

This weekend, Donald Trump made headlines again when he made a scandalous accusation against Barack Obama. According to a tweet sent out by Trump, Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election, before Trump was declared the winner on election day. The media immediately went crazy, but his tweet was just the beginning.

The tweets from Donald Trump accusing Obama of wiretapping took the nation by complete surprise, as this was the first anyone had heard of such a thing.



Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

A spokesperson for Obama denied the allegations, unsurprisingly, but that wasn’t enough for Trump. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen,” the statement from Obama read. Yet even the New York Times pointed out that the intelligence community had recordings of Trump associates. It seems clear that the Obama administration did, in fact, wiretap Trump Tower.

“According to multiple reports, during the 2016 campaign, the Obama administration allegedly submitted two requests with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) targeting Trump or those associated with him,” James Barrett wrote at the Daily Wire. “The first, submitted in June 2016, was reportedly a request to monitor several of Trump’s associates. The request was denied. The Obama administration then allegedly submitted a second FISA request in October focused on the computer server in Trump Tower, which they suspected had some connections to Russian banks. That request was granted, but nothing was found. According to some reports, the wiretaps of Trump Tower continued nonetheless.”

And the White House is now asking Congress to open a formal investigation into the wiretaps. Sean Spicer announced that the administration would have no further comments on the situation until Congress has completed their investigation.

What do you think should happen to Obama if these allegations are found to be true?