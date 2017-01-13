Justice Clarence Thomas and Mike Pence will make Civil Rights History next Friday

Vice President-elect Mike Pence chose well when he chose Justice Clarence Thomas to swear him into office. Thomas will be the first black Supreme Court Justice to ever swear in a vice president or president. It will be a momentous event and will make civil rights history. The left is going to hate it, which means I’ll love it. They have always hated Justice Clarence Thomas because he is such a conservative and a constitutional originalist.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in President-elect Donald Trump as is the custom. Next Friday is the big day and America can’t wait. Obama can’t be gone soon enough. Though Trump was expected to have Roberts swear him in because that is simply how it is done, Pence was able to choose who he wanted to swear him in and he chose Thomas. I’m thrilled over it because I am a big fan of Justice Clarence Thomas. Always have been. With Scalia gone, he is the saving grace on the high court.

From Western Journalism:

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be part of history next Friday when he takes the oath of office. Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who will become the first black Supreme Court justice to ever swear in the president or vice president. The chief justice of the Supreme Court has the duty of administering the oath of office to the incoming president, which means that next Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in President-elect Donald Trump. However, the ritual of the inauguration allows the incoming vice president some latitude in who will administer the oath. In 2009, Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in by Justice John Paul Stevens. Justice Sonia Sotomayor did the honors for Biden in 2013. Thomas, 68, is part of the Supreme Court’s four-member conservative wing. During a speech last month to the Federalist Society, he touched upon the crisis caused by judges attempting to legislate from the bench.

I can’t think of a more fitting man than Thomas to swear in Pence. It sets the tone for the incoming administration. With Trump and Pence coming into power, I hope and pray that a conservative justice that is an originalist will be selected for the Supreme Court. It is what Scalia would have wanted, God rest his soul. I miss that guy… a lot.

Thomas had this to say about the high court: “Today it is the view of many that the Supreme Court is the giver of liberties — what an odd conception of governance that ‘We the People’ are dependent on the third branch of government to grant us our freedom,” Thomas said. “With such unchecked judicial power, the court day-by-day, case-by-case, is busy designing the Constitution — as Justice [Antonin] Scalia once quipped — instead of interpreting it,” he added. And that is exactly right. Let us hope that situation is rectified and soon despite obstructionists on the left. Judges have moved far beyond the intent of the Founding Fathers.

“With such unchecked judicial power, we leave it for the least accountable branch to decide what newly discovered rights should be appended to our Constitution,” Thomas said. Pence shares the constitutional philosophy of Thomas: “The modern presidency has drifted far from the great strength and illumination of its source: the Constitution.” Let us usher back in the Constitution and the rule of law as it should be in this great nation. That will be historical as well.