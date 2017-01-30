MAJOR Announcement About Supreme Court [VIDEO]

President Trump is saying that he will announce his Supreme Court pick tomorrow at 8 pm EST. Whoever is chosen will have huge shoes to fill after the passing of Antonin Scalia. Trump has promised to nominate an Originalist and I pray he does. The fate of this nation hangs on it. Whoever the nomination is will be obstructed by the Democrats. The only way to get the nominee through will be to wheel and deal. And trust me… deals will be made. That’s how DC rolls and it is how the game is played unfortunately.

Trump is rocking DC. It may be that he hopes this diffuses the situation over the refugee ban. But I actually think he’s on a thunderous roll and doesn’t care. This is pro-longed shock and awe. Although, one of Trump’s signature tactics is to introduce a topic of contention to shift attention for another event. We’ll see. The Democrats are hitching their pants and getting ready to dig in. It will take a force of nature to turn enough of them to get the nominee through.

From the Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump has chosen a replacement for the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, and he will announce a name tomorrow night. ‘I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),’ the president wrote on Twitter. Trump originally said the announcement would come on Thursday. Word of a possible earlier announcement first came as the White House dealt with fallout from Trump’s partial travel ban on Middle Eastern refugees. As a candidate, Trump often used surprise announcements to shift attention away from negative media coverage. Trump told small business leaders gathered at the White House on Monday morning that he had made ‘a very big decision on the United States Supreme Court, that is going to be announced tomorrow night from the White House at 8 o’clock.’ The president called his choice ‘a person who is unbelievably highly respected, and I think you will be very impressed with this person.’

Any way you slice this, Mitch McConnell is going to be in a tough spot. No doubt about it. And timing is everything in this administration. Trump chose 8 pm on Tuesday for his announcement, just an hour before CNN is scheduled to host a town hall-style broadcast with Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. This ensures her big event will be drowned out by Trump’s big reveal. I find that humorous.

Three federal appeals court judges are said to have emerged as leading candidates: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. The President is also considering Diane Sykes, one of his early favorites for the high court seat. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may try and filibuster, which is the Democrat’s most powerful weapon. The advantages of trying a filibuster are clear – make Republicans work to find the 60 votes needed to end it, including at least eight Democrats, and as a result, delay or block the nomination. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority. But it could also hurt Democratic candidates. The Republicans could also do away with the filibuster altogether and there is a strong chance they will. We will see… let the games begin.