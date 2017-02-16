NSA Whistleblower Has Just UNLEASHED Stunning Claim About President Trump [VIDEO]

I find myself massively torn over all this. On the one hand, I want the intel guys to be able to do their jobs and keep us safe. But when I see these leaks and the tapping that is going on all over the place, constitutionally I just cringe. Given that tapping the phones in the White House may now be procedural, I have to wonder when that became the case and is there legal standing for it? There are moles and leaks to be contended with here… so when do you step from utilizing the talents of intelligence into the same agencies becoming so powerful they act as a shadow government themselves?

I saw something from the FBI this morning. The FBI on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of its notes surrounding the 1970s investigation of racial discrimination in housing units owned by Trump Management Co., run by President Donald Trump’s late father, Fred. Why? I am told that this was released because of literally hundreds of FOIA requests. Was this to hurt Trump? The probe took place between 1972 and 1974 and in the end, the Trumps admitted no wrongdoing and the whole thing is ancient history. There’s no there there and I question the timing of this. It sure is beginning to look like the FBI and others are trying to politically assassinate the Trump administration. This should not be tolerated.

William Binney, a former highly placed NSA official turned whistleblower, contended in an exclusive interview today that the National Security Agency (NSA) is “absolutely” monitoring the phone calls of President Donald Trump. Binney was an architect of the NSA’s surveillance program. He became a famed whistleblower when he resigned on October 31, 2001 after spending more than 30 years with the agency. Asked whether he believes the NSA is tapping Trump, Binney replied: “Absolutely. How did they get the phone call between the president and the president of Australia? Or the one that he made with Mexico? Those are not targeted foreigners.” Binney further contended the NSA may have been behind a data leak that might have revealed that Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, allegedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials about the contents of his phone calls with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Look, I can understand looking into Trump’s ties with Russia. It should be investigated… it should have been long ago. But the leaks in the White House are criminal and need to also be handled. William Binney, a former NSA official, who turned whistleblower after resigning in 2001, says that the NSA is definitely tapping Trump’s phones. He should know… he was the architect of the NSA’s surveillance program. He contends that the NSA and other agencies have too much power and have gone rogue. That much I will give him… I also believe they have been compromised by the left. The intelligence agencies evidently have access to each other’s databases and now it looks like they are using them as a weapon of executive control.

Binney says there are two ways that President Trump can reign in these agencies. “He can order that they put a filter on the front end of all their collection that eliminates any U.S. citizens anywhere in the world unless they have a warrant for it. If they don’t, then he has to put people in jail if they violated.” Constitutionally and legally, that is a good way to go. The other way is to cut the money being given to the agencies. When they have lots of dough, that’s when they begin to get into nasty dealings. Things that violate the Constitution’s 4th, 5th and 6th amendments.

And the New York Times is insinuating that they have sources leaking to them:

Phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials. American law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the communications around the same time they were discovering evidence that Russia was trying to disrupt the presidential election by hacking into the Democratic National Committee, three of the officials said.

That is a hit job if I’ve ever seen one. No real facts or names are put out there… just vague assertions to smear Trump. This needs to stop. Not just because of the Constitution, although that is a huge reason, but because the left is actively trying to bring down a sitting president. The left’s coup d’état must be stopped or we are in real trouble here.

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View – "The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is" Very serious situation for USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017