Overnight Trump Unleashed 5 Puerto Rico Tweets Sending Liberals Into MELTDOWN Mode

Puerto Rico is a mess after Hurricane Maria. They don’t have power there and may not have any for months. The people are desperate and need help right away. I know there are 10,000 FEMA personnel on the ground and that’s great, but why aren’t we dropping supplies from the air to these people? We could also strategically deploy engineers, medical personnel and others into designated areas to help get them on their feet faster. Whatever the reason, there seems to be a ton of red-tape and tempers are running very short over all this. President Trump excoriated San Juan Mayor Carme Yulin Cruz over playing politics during all this via twitter today. She delivered an emotional speech blaming Trump and accusing the administration of “killing” Puerto Rico’s people.

First off, the mayor is way out of line and that simply isn’t true. Trump and his administration have been doing all they can to get help to Puerto Rico. The one major sea port they have is wrecked, so getting a ship of any size in there is just about impossible. Even if they got supplies, food and water in there, there are no trucks to deliver them and no gas to power the trucks. That is why I said we should be air-drop supplies to these people, especially in the remotest parts of Puerto Rico.

“If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying,” she said during an interview with CNN on Friday. “And you are killing us with the inefficiency.” They are indeed in dire straights, but Trump is not killing them. That comes from liberals whispering in this woman’s ears. But I’m not letting Trump off the hook either. He shouldn’t be throwing a Twitter temper tantrum because Cruz hurt his feelings. People are hurting and dying in Puerto Rico and they are American citizens. They can’t just pull together to save themselves; they don’t have the wherewithal to do that.

I can understand why President Trump is angry though. You’ve got the media gleefully claiming that this is his Katrina and you can practically see them salivating over dead bodies so they can blame him for that. A big part of the blame here does fall on the mayor and the officials there. They should have had better shelters and more provisions laid aside for the people. They should have had a plan to get the power back on. Hell, they shouldn’t be on the verge of bankruptcy, but they are. The place is riddled with incompetence and corruption, so they need to take responsibility for dropping the ball here, big time.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the President wrote on Twitter. And you know what… that is almost certainly true. But airing it in public is another thing. Trump criticized the mayor’s poor leadership during the emergency. She couldn’t get local distributors to transport the aid that piled up in the port of San Juan. Again, there were no drivers and no gas, so nothing was thought through here.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” Trump said. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.” That’s partially right and partially wrong. The community should pull together, but they have to get those supplies etc. to help themselves.

Trump lambasted CNN and NBC and accused them of spreading “fake news” and using the crisis to criticize him. Again, that’s true. I just believe it would be more productive to figure out a solution here than carp about the worthless media. “Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to ‘get Trump,’” Trump wrote. “Not fair to FR or effort! The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s,” he wrote. “Shame!”

What a difference in this situation versus Texas and Florida. Granted, it was easier for volunteers and supplies to get in those places, but they didn’t whine and they prepared before their respective storms. Trump will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday to personally have a look at the extensive damage there. Then we’ll see what the response will be… hopefully, not on Twitter.

