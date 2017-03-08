POLL: Trump More Popular Than the Media

A new poll has President Trump being significantly more popular than the media. Of course, an old shoe would be more popular than the biased media these days. 37 percent like the media, versus 45 percent who like Trump. 50 percent hate the media and 47 percent hate President Trump. I’m not one much for polls… they are far too subjective for my tastes, but I would be hugely surprised if Americans didn’t overwhelmingly hate, despise and distrust the mainstream media these days. They’ve given us little cause to feel otherwise.

Trump has been in a knock down, drag out fight with the media since he started campaigning for the presidency. The only difference with Trump, is he’s willing to fight back. He’s also willing to take off the gloves and fight dirty. The media have never experienced that before. If President Trump has done nothing else, he has proven to this country once and for all that the media is a propaganda arm of leftists and can’t be trusted at all anymore. Freedom of the press or not, they are the Fourth Estate.

From The Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump is more popular than the news media, a new Suffolk University poll reveals. Just 37 percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of the media, while 50 percent said their opinion of the media is unfavorable. When asked about President Trump, 45 percent responded favorably, while 47 percent said they have an unfavorable opinion of the president. Among liberals, 72 percent said they have a favorable opinion of the news media, while 73 percent of conservatives say they hold an unfavorable opinion of the media. The poll, which was released Tuesday, also found 34 percent of Americans agreeing that “journalists and the media are the enemy of the American people,” with 59 percent disagreeing. The latest IBD/TIPP poll also came back with bad news for the media. That poll showed 54 percent of Americans agreeing with Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon’s statement that the media are the “opposition party,” while 55 percent said they’ve grown “weary from the media’s persistently negative coverage of President Trump.” President Trump’s first months in office have been marked by a consistently hostile relationship between the media and the president.

Most of America now views the press as the opposition party. One that is Marxist and doesn’t care about facts anymore, just a political agenda. One study found that 88 percent of the media’s coverage of Trump has been “hostile.” Trump, for his part, has consistently attacked certain media outlets like The New York Times and CNN as being “fake news.” And why shouldn’t he? He’s right… they are manipulating the news, not reporting it.

I believe that President Trump views this as a war that pits him and the American people vs. the left and the media. He may very well be right. You can’t trust the media at all anymore… I have to look for multiple sources and double check everything simply because I can’t discern if I’m being lied to these days. Trump will continue to rise in popularity and the media will continue to tank. In the end, there can only be one here.