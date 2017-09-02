President Trump To Appoint Openly Gay Conservative As U.S. Ambassador

I am not sure what the big deal is here. As far as I know, President Trump has never had a thing about gay people. He’s evidently going to appoint an openly gay conservative to be the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. If he is the most qualified, I fail to see how his sexual preferences have anything to do with this as long as it does not impinge on his position or work.

Trump wants transgenders out of the military, not because they are gay, but because they have too many health issues to make them viable, ready to rock soldiers. As far as gays in general, he has always supported them. There are whole groups of conservative gays that actively campaigned for President Trump. He was the first candidate to openly embrace gays. So, why would anyone be surprised that he would appoint a gay man as an ambassador? You can just feel liberals out there coming unglued as I write this.

President Trump intends to nominate Richard Grenell, a former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, to be the next ambassador to Germany, the White House announced Friday. He also served as campaign spokesman for Mitt Romney in the 2012 election. If confirmed, he’ll be the first openly gay appointee. It will be historic.

Grenell is the “longest serving United States spokesman at the United Nations (2001-2008) having served four United States Ambassadors.” That’s an impressive tenure and accomplishment. Trump is looking for only the best and brightest and obviously Grenell fits the bill here. I’m sure he’ll be a fantastic ambassador. He better be… he has to deal with Angela Merkel. Trump’s nomination of Grenell sends a “mixed message” to the German government… he is at once both a “Trump loyalist” and “conservative foreign pundit” and a “real foreign policy person.” But so far, the Germans seems amicable to the appointment.

Under the Bush administration, Grenell was the Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy on the diplomatic team of four different U.S. Ambassadors to the United Nations (UN) at a time when the U.S. pursued a military-friendly foreign policy. Key topics over the course of Grenell’s tenure there included U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Iranian and North Korean nuclear policy and the alleged involvement of Syria in Lebanese politics.

Of course, don’t expect the media to applaud this. As with conservative women, conservative gays are beneath their notice. And anyone connected to President Trump is persona non grata. Grenell is also a FOX News Foreign Policy contributor and he is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He is very pro-Trump and a conservative as well. Grenell, 50, is known for his sharp tongue and wit on social media. Right now, he lives in California, but he will be on his way to DC soon if all goes well. He looks to be a very good fit for the appointment.