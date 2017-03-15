President Trump DESTROYS Snoop Dogg After Sick Assassination Threat [VIDEO]

This is something that everyone should agree with President Trump on… there is definitely a cultural double standard going on here. Trump pointed out that if Snoop Dogg had parodied assassinating President Obama, he would have been in jail by now. Indeed he would have. Both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have now stated that Snoop Dogg should apologize to the President for his incitement of violence towards him. It’s not funny and it is unacceptable.

Marco Rubio even went so far as to say that there are mentally unstable people out there that could get the wrong idea from the video. Bingo. Exactly right. Given previous presidential assassinations, this is not something that Snoop Dogg should ‘clown’ around about. Not to mention the other vile points of the video including massive drug use, obvious cop-hatred, racism, sexism and just plain old violence.

From Breitbart:

President Donald Trump argued that there was a cultural double standard, after rapper Snoop Dogg released a video of him pulling a gun on a man in clown makeup who looked like Donald Trump. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump marveled in a message on Twitter. “Jail time!” Sen. Ted Cruz also responded to the video. “Snoop owes the president an apology,” he said when asked about the video by a TMZ cameraman. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president.” Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the video as well, suggesting that it could give a mentally unstable person the wrong idea idea. “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about,” he told TMZ.

Both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, as well as most of America, are appalled that this video was even made. I’m angry that more conservatives aren’t speaking out on this. It isn’t free speech – it’s an advertisement for offing the Commander-in-Chief. I’m still wondering if this reprobate will get a visit from the Secret Service or the FBI. He really should.

Cruz is right… this goes to the foundation of democracy and what we stand for as a nation. Violence is never the answer and people like Snoop Dogg are the very dregs of society. A mock assassination sends out a very dangerous message and an invitation to catastrophe. Whether you are a fan of Snoop Dogg or not, you should know this is just wrong and steps over the line big time.