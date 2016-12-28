Professor Who Attacked Ivanka on Flight Gets BAD NEWS! [VIDEO]

You really don’t want to piss millennials off. The asshat professor who confronted Ivanka Trump with his attorney husband on a JetBlue flight is finding that out the hard way. Right Wing Millennials have started a petition to have him fired from his job at Hunter College where he teaches urban studies. Over 5,000 people have signed the petition that states he is not of fit character to be teaching young people. I would have to wholeheartedly agree with that premise… twice.

There is simply no excuse for what Matthew Lasner and Dan Goldstein did to Ivanka and her children last week, and one of them was carrying their child as they did it. The men were escorted off the plane and put on the next available flight. Goldstein told Ivanka her father was ‘ruining the country’ and demanded to know why she was not flying private. She was taking an interim flight with family members to get on a private flight bound for Hawaii to celebrate the holidays. Lasner, later tweeted: ‘My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off’. However one hour before that he wrote on Twitter: ‘Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them’. They are liars and bullies, plain and simple.

From the Daily Mail:

A petition is calling for the New York university that employs the urban studies professor whose husband accosted Ivanka Trump on a plane last week to fire the man from his job. Over 5,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking Hunter College to remove Matthew Lasner from his position in the administration for his ‘immature and cruel harassment of Ivanka Trump and her family at JFK airport.’ The petition was created by the group Right Wing Millennials. ‘Someone like Mr Lasner, who would harass a mother and her child simply trying to go about their day, does not deserve the honor of teaching,’ reads the petition. ‘The fact that he tried to cover up and change the story around to avoid the consequences of his actions is also a testament to his character. He is NOT a good example for our youth.’ According to his biography on the Hunter College website, Lasner ‘studies the history and theory of the U.S. built environment, with particular focus on housing, and the relationship between housing patterns and urban and suburban form.’ He earned a PhD in architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, a MS in urban and regional planning studies from the London School of Economics and his BA in urban studies at Columbia.

What actually transpired was that Lasner and his husband were thrown off the JefBlue flight from New York to San Francisco after Goldstein approached Ivanka and started shouting at her and threatening her. I assume Secret Service agents did not take him down because he was holding his child. Ivanka tried to ignore the jerk and occupied her children with crayons to distract them from what was going on. Neither of these losers had the nerve to confront Ivanka’s husband who was next to her. I’m sure it took everything he had not to go after the guy.

Lasner has been all over social media spewing hate against President-elect Donald Trump. Especially on Twitter. He posted a video of a march in Chicago he attended using the hastags ‘#notmypresident’ and ‘#weslay’. He also posted a photo of himself on Instagram with one of his protest signs, which read: ‘RESIST! Autocracy. RISE UP!’ Lasner also retweeted a man who wrote on Twitter: ‘Dear @IvankaTrump + @JaredKushner, there are swastikas being painted across America by people who support your father. PLEASE SAY SOMETHING’ That last one is an outright lie… I have never seen any evidence of that at all. It’s sheer propaganda from the left.

To Ivanka’s credit, she did not want to make this a ‘thing’ and would have dropped it altogether, but these idiots would not stop, so the crew had them removed from the flight as they should have. Since when did it become a crime to be the President’s daughter? No one did this to Obama’s daughters. I hope that petition goes viral. Show some class and knock this crap off.