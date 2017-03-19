Several YUGE companies no longer oppose Trump’s travel executive order

It would seem that several very large companies are now no longer opposed to President Trump’s refugee freeze. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify and Uber appear to have come to their senses somewhat at least. Lyft, Airbnb and Dropbox, not so much. They are among 58 companies who have filed an amicus brief supporting the Hawaiian lawsuit filed by Barack Obama’s buddy the judge there to halt Trump’s executive order. This is a judge that says you have to look outside the four corners of the actual order, because although there is nothing that says or even hints at it, he claims this is religious persecution against Muslims.

President Trump’s modified executive order is entitled “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” It dropped Iraq from the previous list and made sure to okay visas and green cards. Not good enough for the left. Nothing would be. There is now a temporary restraining order against the executive order. I hope Trump digs in his heels this time and takes this up the legal food chain.

From Breitbart:

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, and Uber are missing from a group of 58 tech companies now signed onto an amicus brief protesting President Donald Trump’s travel delay executive order on immigration. Lyft, Airbnb, and Dropbox are among the 58 companies that have filed an amicus brief in support of the Hawaii lawsuit challenging Trump’s revised travel order, according to the Verge. That’s down from 97 tech companies that signed onto an amicus brief last month to challenge Trump’s original executive order restricting travel from seven countries that had been determined under the Obama Administration as harbors of terrorism. On March 6, President Trump signed a revised executive order entitled, “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” The order replaced a prior order signed in late January which had been halted in the court system by way of a temporary restraining order. The revised order temporarily restricted travel from a reduced six countries.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson in Hawaii is the supreme asshat that halted the new order last Wednesday. And get this, his statement was that the state of Hawaii was likely to succeed in its challenge of the order based on claims of religious discrimination and injury to businesses, universities and tourism in the state. Uh no… it won’t. It is an attempt to subvert the power of the executive branch and the President himself and will not stand under review. The state argued that imam Ismail Elshikh’s mother-in-law in Syria would be barred from entering the U.S. The mother-in-law has not visited the U.S. in 12 years, according to Byron York’s column in the Washington Examiner. It is a specious argument and they know it.

“Since the dawn of the digital age and the proliferation of the Internet, the amici technology companies and thousands of other businesses throughout the American economy have prospered and grown through the hard work, innovation, and genius of immigrants and refugees,” begins the Background section of the brief. The brief goes on to state, “Never in modern American history has that infusion of talent and passion and creativity been stanched, as it is vital to the lifeblood of our economy. Never, until now.”

A second court ruling form Maryland followed shortly after this. The DOJ will challenge the Maryland ruling. Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan each used the federal powers granted the President to control immigration in certain instances. It was okay when Obama pulled this, but now that a Republican President is doing it, they won’t stand for it. This attempt at a coup within our government must be halted before it tears us apart. At least several large companies are now throwing their support behind Trump. They can see who will prevail here.