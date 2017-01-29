Did Soros bankroll protesters to fight Trump’s refugee orders?

Looks like George Soros is at it again. As you know, President Trump instituted a freeze yesterday on refugees from nations that are known terrorist hotbeds. Staged protests popped up at airports around the nation with leftists aggressively decrying Trump’s EO. Then the lawyers arrived and latched onto these refugees and their families and a lawsuit was filed. The signatories to the lawsuit filed Saturday to block Trump’s executive order included immigration lawyers from groups financed by Soros.

One case in particular prompted a legal challenge by these sharks representing two Iraqi refugees held at JFK International Airport in New York. A motion early Saturday seeking to have their clients released was filed and I hear that at least one of the refugees was released. They also filed a motion for class certification, in an effort to represent all refugees and other immigrants who they said were being unlawfully detained at ports of entry.

The suit was filed by lawyers from the International Refugee Assistance Project, the National Immigration Law Center, the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization at Yale Law School, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the International Refugee Assistance Project (formerly Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project) at the Urban Justice Center.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

From PJ Media:

The flurry of anguished news stories and protests surrounding President Trump’s executive action temporarily suspending “immigrants and non-immigrants” from “countries of particular concern” appears to be part of a coordinated PR effort financed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. Rather than a complete “Muslim ban” as promised during the campaign, Trump’s executive order contains moderate refugee restrictions, similar to those that have been implemented by President Obama. If reports are true that restrictions are being applied even to green-card holders, that is an unfortunate misapplication of the law that will likely soon be corrected. Protesters quickly materialized Saturday at JFK Airport, where some refugees were being temporarily detained. Via Twitchy: Who are these people? “Make the Road” is a NY-based far-left non-profit funded in part by George Soros.

It’s a well known fact that the ACLU is heavily funded by George Soros and his Open Society Foundations. That includes a $50 million grant in 2014. The National Immigration Law Center has received numerous Open Society grants earmarked for general support. The Urban Justice Center is also the recipient of an Open Society grant.

Taryn Higashi, executive director of the Center’s International Refugee Assistance Project, which is listed on the Trump lawsuit, currently serves on the Advisory Board of the International Migration Initiative of Soros’ Open Society Foundations. It is being reported that Soros has provided in the neighborhood of $76 million for immigrant issues over the last ten years. In fact, Soros-funded “immigrant rights groups” helped influence President Obama’s immigration policy.

Wherever you find chaos and unrest in America, Soros will not be far behind. Follow the money.